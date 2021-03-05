The House of Representatives passed the massive H.R. 1 bill, the Democrats' first legislative priority that promises worrisome major changes to Americans' voting power.

Tagged the "signature anti-corruption and voting rights reform bill" of the Democrats, the "For the People Act" or H.R. 1 has passed the House of Representatives, which is dominated by the Democrat party. It promises to provide "sweeping reforms to protect voters' rights, increase election security, mandate independent redistricting and more," according to USA Today. The new bill was introduced and passed in 2019, but was reasonably opposed by the House, which then had a Republican majority.

This week, the "For the People Act" passed with a divided vote of 220-210, with just one Democrat joining Republicans in opposing the bill. A pair of Republicans refused to vote. The new Democrat "For the People Act" aims to strip Americans of their voting power because of its rather questionable reforms.

While the bill aims to increase voter turnout, it does so by "expanding early voting, lessening identification requirements, allowing same-day registration," three factors that are already posing problems.

Townhall's Derek Hunter criticized the new Democrat "For the People Act" for allowing reform that leaves room for voter fraud, contrary to its goals of "ensuring voter rights."

Hunter wrote that instead of beefing up Americans' voting power, the new bill will no longer require voter signature verification, which allows for discarded or stolen ballots to be used to favor one party over the other. Mailed ballots for people who did not register will also be a pathway for voter fraud. It's almost as if the new Democrat "For the People Act" wants parties to use it as a way to make voter fraud even easier.

The new Democrat "For the People Act" will also allow voters to register on Election Day itself, making voter verification more difficult, allowing for voter fraud to take place. It also adds more work and more pressure on election officials on the most important night in the country's political history.

FOX News' Lawrence Jones was quick to condemn the new Democrat "For the People Act" that strips Americans of their voting power. He explained that while it would "'Combat dark money in politics.' On the surface, that sounds like they could be good. Until you read the fine print."

He explained that the new Democrat "For the People Act" will "greenlight federal taxpayer-funded matching for political donations of $200 or less" and that these matching funds need not come from taxpayer money. Jones warned, "They're going to create a new slush fund through forfeiture."

A separate FOX News report announced a new letter signed by 20 Republican state attorneys general, which condemns the new Democrat "For the People Act" and calls it "unconstitutional" for diminishing Americans' voting power. The letter was led by Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita, who wrote in a statement that "This monstrosity of a bill betrays the Constitution, dangerously federalizes state elections, and undermines the integrity of the ballot box."

Republicans shunned the new Democrat "For the People Act" for "federalizing" statewide elections and "invert that constitutional structure, commandeer state resources, confuse and muddle elections procedures, and erode faith in our elections and systems of governance."