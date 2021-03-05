"Lord, we pray for the Church to pursue a mighty movement that encourages Judeo-Christian values in the civil arena of our American culture."

That's the rallying cry of Intercessors for America (IFA), a ministry committed to the discipline of prayer and fasting over the state and concerns of the nation.

"Believers in Christ have to recognize that God did create government and we MUST be involved in praying for and encouraging godly government so "we may live peaceful and quiet lives in all godliness and holiness," they said while quoting 2 Timothy 2:2-4 which states,

"This is good, and pleases God our Savior, who wants all people to be saved and to come to a knowledge of the truth."

The IFA encouraged believers to be persistent in their prayers and to not allow the incidents that happened in the past months to negatively affect them. In light of former President Trump's CPAC speech on Sunday evening, the organization elaborated the reasons why intercessors must support Donald Trump through prayers.

The Urgency and Need to Take a Stand on Godly Values in the Political Arena

The IFA noted the frequent mention of "movement" by Mr. Trump during his speech.

".. he mentioned the word movement nine different times, qualifying the movement as "our" movement."

Defining "movement" as "a group of people committed to a series of acts working toward a desired end and reform," the IFA affirmed that "reform" is at the core of every American regardless of religious affiliation.

"This large group of people - Christian or not - seemed connected with Romans 13:4, which describes the government as "agents of wrath to bring punishment on the wrongdoer."

The IFA further asserts that while justice is still a long way, there was still victory over the past four years of Trump's presidency through the "obvious exposure of the corruption and injustice in (the) government."

Since the "uprooting" of corruption in the government could not be done overnight, much less by only one person, the IFA urges believers in Christ to "take a stand" and to "fight for godly values."

The urgency springs from the recently signed Executive Orders from the White House that are anti-God which the IFA worded as "attempts to redefine God's created order." An example cited was the HR 5 - more known as the "Equality Act."

These orders that are being carried out under the Biden administration horrify believers that are subscribed to the Judeo-Christian values, thus, the organization hopes for state legislators to "place ironclad legislation to prevent (electoral) fraud in the future."

Until then, The IFA underscored the importance of prayer -being the Christians' civic duty- and to not neglect the sharing of the Gospel.

"Our ability to lead peaceful lives is directly connected to our ability to share the Gospel!"

Supporting Politicians that Uphold Biblical Values Does Not Necessarily Mean Endorsement

Again in his CPAC speech, Trump reiterated the need to uphold the Judeo-Christian values held by America's Founding Fathers from which the Constitution was based.

"We are committed to defending innocent life and upholding the Judeo-Christian values of our founding fathers...free thought," he said.

"We know the rule of law is the ultimate safeguard. And we affirm that the Constitution means exactly what it says..." Mr. Trump added.

The IFA noted that the following are consistent to Biblical values:

"Protection of the unborn."

"The values of the Bible."

"Freedom to express our beliefs."

"The rule of law."

"The Constitution as it was written."

These values, according to The IFA, are valid reasons for a believer to support "ANY elected official" be it now or in the future.

"God is neither a Republican or Democrat. God is God and He is above all party politics. He calls His Church to be engaged in culture today-sharing the Gospel, caring for the poor, AND being engaged in the political arena," it said.

"We pray for all politicians - current and future - to embrace the God of the Bible and seek to secure the freedom of the Church to follow Christ."