Franklin Graham, CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and of Samaritan's Purse, urged Christians to continually pray for America through his recent post on Facebook with a link to the keynote speech of former president Donald Trump.

"Former President Donald J. Trump spoke at CPAC today and reminded America of the importance of a strong defense, strong borders, and a strong economy. We pray that our nation will move forward; but most importantly, we pray that our nation will turn to God," Graham wrote.

"The Republicans can't save America, the Democrats can't save America-only God can," he stressed and how he hopes for the revealing of "God's truth and His power."

Quoting James 4:8, the evangelist also said that there is a need for "a great awakening across our nation."

In any respect, here are the main points from Mr. Trump's public speech on Sunday:

"Our movement ... is just getting started"

The 45th U.S. President first addressed the crowd by declaring that his journey with hardworking American patriots during his term is far from over. He said that he will remain as a force backing the Republican party and expressed his desire to see it more united and "stronger" than before. He clarified though that he is not starting a new party.

"We're not starting new parties. You know, they kept saying, 'he's going to start a brand new party.' We have the Republican Party, it is going to unite and be stronger than ever before. I am not starting a new party. That was fake news. Fake news. No. Wouldn't that be brilliant? Let's start a new party and let's divide our vote, so that you can never win. No, we're not interested in that."

Crowd to Trump: "You won!"

Still not forgetting the rigged 2020 Presidential election, Mr. Trump called out the cowardice and failure of the U.S. Supreme Court to properly handle the lawsuits against the media declared vote counts.

"They should be ashamed of themselves for what they've done to our country. They didn't have the guts or the courage to make the right decision," he said.

The crowd roared "You won!" in agreement to Mr. Trump's statement.

From America first to America Last

"We all knew the Biden administration was going to be bad, but no one knew how bad they would be," the former President said.

Noting the crisis on the southern border and the reversal of immigration policy as examples, Trump exclaimed that "in just one short month, we have gone from America first to America last!"

"We're one country. We can't afford the problems of the world," he argued further. "As much as we'd love to - we'd love to help. We can't do that. So they're all coming because of promises and foolish words."

Re-opening of Schools Across the Country

"On behalf of the moms, dads and children of America, I call on Joe Biden to get the schools open and get them open now," Trump said.

He reasoned that "the mental and physical health of these young people is reaching a breaking point" and that locking them up in their own homes is "cheating the next generation of Americans out of the future that they deserve."

On the National Distribution of Vaccines

Mr. Trump scoffed at the Biden administration's claims that it was "starting from scratch to develop a national vaccine distribution plan because the former president had left them with nothing."

He said that he and his administration have also worked on getting a coronavirus vaccine ready.

"Never let them take the credit, they're just following our plan," says Trump and added,

"Biden said we didn't have the vaccine. Now, I really think he said that because he didn't know what the hell was going on."

On Big Tech

"Big Tech giants like Twitter, Google and Facebook should be punished with major sanctions," Mr. Trump said with a straight face. This was due to their attempts of monopolizing information by silencing conservative voices and by ganging up on their rival companies.



On House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democrats

Mr. Trump described Pelosi's party as "based upon unvarnished disdain for America" while his former party was "based on love for American and the belief that this is an exceptional nation blessed by God."

On the GOP

Given his privilege speech, Mr. Trump also did not forget to uphold the GOP as "committed to defending innocent life and upholding the Judeo-Christian values" of America's founders.

He also stated that "free thought and speech" are welcome and that they do not support "cancel culture." He maintained that law and order are important so there should be no defunding of the police force.

On the term "Trumpism"

"I didn't come up with it but what it means is great deals," as well as low taxes, strong borders, Second Amendment protections and "support for the forgotten men and women who have been taken advantage of for so many years."

Final Words

Wrapping up his speech, the 2017-2021 head of state warned that if the present Republicans won't stick together, the RINOs (Republican in Name Only) will not just destroy them but also the rights of American workers and in effect, the country itself.

"Now more than ever is the time for tough, strong and energetic Republican leaders who have spines of steel. We need strong leadership," Trump said with conviction.

He ended his speech at CPAC with a question: "We will first take back the House and then a Republican president will make a triumphant return to the White House. I wonder who that will be?"