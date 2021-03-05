Pro-life fashion designer Carla D'Addesi defends the value of human life from celebrities advertising abortion rights by means of her own fashion brand COL 1972, "the only trademarked fashion brand that supports a culture of life."

Culture of Life 1972 or COL 1972 is a fashion company founded by D'Addesi in 2019. The brand aims to promote the value of life and lead "a fashion movement that protects and values human life."

But why the year 1972?

The year 1972 is the last year before the U.S. Supreme Court decided to legalize the abortion process in the United States, making it a very significant year for pro-lifers as it was the final moments of America celebrating the "culture of life".

The court legalized access to abortion in 1973, making it a constitutional right for every woman to choose whether they want to keep their unborn babies or kill them via abortions.

In an episode of Abby Johnson's Politely Rude podcast entitled "Pro-Life Fashion Designer Carla D'Addesi Is Fighting Back Against the 'Culture of Death'," D'Addesi talked about how she started her pro-life fashion company "out of necessity" to promote Christian organizations and fight back against huge fashion companies after she and her daughter discovered that a lot of these brands support pro-abortion organizations, The Christian Post wrote.

"We discovered that there were over 70 brands that gave back to a culture of death," which includes Gap, Tory Burch, Nike, and more, according to D'Addesi.

Aside from items of clothing, COL 1972 also offers fashion pieces of jewelry in which one of their pieces features a necklace with the number "1972" on it. D'Addessi explained that she chose to make this 1972 necklace in response to a trend by some of the famous celebrities.

The trend, being said, is a "1973" necklace that was seen worn by celebrities in recent years to celebrate the controversial Roe vs. Wade decision that legalized abortion in that year.

"They're hanging this tombstone of 60 million children around their necks [who] never had the right to life," D'Addesi explained to Johnson.

She also mentioned that in their two years of being in business, they have "done a lot of work for those who feel the same way as my family," and supported multiple Christian and pro-life organizations.

According to D'Addesi, the 1972 necklace symbolizes all the lives of more than 60 million unborn babies who were killed by abortion and honors them by continuously fighting for the rights of human life.

"Our fashion brand honors those 60 million lives that were denied the right to life. Our brand celebrates a culture that values all life, from the moment of conception to life's final breath. Our Life Tribe includes risk-takers, dream catchers, prayer warriors, faith igniters, and glass ceiling breakers. We are united by the belief that every life, without exception, has immense value and purpose," D'Addesi said in a previous article of The Christian Post.

D'Addesi asked believers to continue supporting COL 1972 to further spread their campaign on the culture of life.