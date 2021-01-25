The consequences of Roe V. Wade after 48 years since it took effect is more than 62 million babies killed by abortions in the United States alone according to the National Right To Life Committee report released last Friday in line with the ruling's anniversary, Jan. 22 -- also National Sanctity of Human Life day as per President Trump's order.

"On this 48th anniversary of the Court's action, we pause to look at the state of abortion in the United States," National Right To Life President Carol Tobias said in her message found in the report.

The oldest pro-life organization in the United States, the National Right To Life Committee's spans a network base of 2000 across America. Their report reveals an estimated 62,502,904 abortions in the United States since 1973 based on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and the Guttmacher Institute collected 2020 data on abortion.

Entitled "The State Of Abortion In The United States, January 2021", the 72-page report explained that abortion data from Guttmacher as "more complete and reliable because the organization relies on survey data collected directly from abortionists in all 50 states" while data from the CDC "relies on voluntary reporting from the state health departments and agencies" such that "CDC's annual report has no data for Maryland, New Hampshire, and California since 1998".

The National Right to Life Committee analyzed data from both institutions and raised that despite the total number of abortions since the U.S. Supreme Court decided on Roe v. Wade, the number of abortions in the United States are actually declining.

"We know the annual number of abortions is in an overall decline. This drop in numbers can be traced to a number of factors, but among them are the efforts by National Right to Life and its network of state affiliates to enact protective laws that provide legal protection to unborn children and offer hope and help to their mothers," Tobias stressed, "These legislative efforts are at the very heart of our work, and they are one of the keys to ending abortion in the United States."

In the report's "United States Abortion Numbers" Section, abortion data have "dropped by 25 percent in just a decade" from 2008 to 2018.

While in the "Abortion Statistics United States Data and Trends" Section, the organization pointed out seven areas that both the CDC and Guttmacher "show significant recent drops and sustained declines over the last 25 years, which included a drop of 29.9% in total abortions "from 1998 to 2018 with the CDC, and fell 46.4% from 1990 to 2017 with GI."

Total abortions also fell "below 1 million for the first time i the 2013 GI count and have continued downward to 862,320 in the most recen GI figures for 2017," it said.

"Through our determination to protect mothers and their children, we continue to see evidence that our efforts to educate our nation about the unborn child's humanity, and our efforts to enact protective pro-life legislation, are having a tremendous impact in moving our nation away from Roe and Doe's deadly legacy," Tobias said.

Besides statistics on abortion, the report also contain interesting information such as on President Joseph Biden, Jr. and Vice President Kamala Harris as "Solidly Pro-Abortion," Planned Parenthood "Pushing Abortion In A Pandemic," "Federal Policy & Abortion," "The Equal Rights Amendment," and "The Presidential Record On Life."