A Christian actor has formed a revival program and thousands of people have been joining the initiative to pray for the country.

Kirk Cameron launched the "American Campfire Revival," a 100-day campaign that seeks to remind people of America's Christian roots and pray for its restoration. The project was conceived following the rollout of the government's plan for Biden's first 100 days in office.

CBN News said that for the first 45 days, some 300,000-500,000 people have already joined the program.

"Rather than waiting for someone else's 100-day plan to unfold and bite our nails to see what's going to happen, let's get on the offense and roll out our own 100-day plan," Cameron said.

Biden's plans revolved on secular projects and involved reintroducing the Obama administration's pro-abortion and pro-LGBT policies. Cameron's program, on the other hand, is focused on educating Americans about the country's Christian history and heritage.

The actor would start the session with a prayer, followed by the biblical discussion.

CBN News noted of Cameron's statements on his latest video, explaining the condition of the world if people would choose God to be the ruler.

"If God is the ruler of this world, then your commission - it really is a co-mission - you are working together with God to heavenize the earth and build godly nations through sharing the message of the Gospel and discipleship," he said.

He went on to say that if the enemy rules the world, people would see that the godly culture becomes a "counter-culture," a minority being persecuted in an evil world. But if God rules the world, people would see that the "godly Christian culture" replenishes the earth and blesses mankind.

"The family of faith is creating a culture that is spreading across and into all areas of life...isn't that what we get excited about when we see godly people move into positions of leaders," the actor continued.

"If God is the ruler then transformation of a world that wreaks of sin and darkness not only can be transformed and heavenized, it's expected that it will be transformed if you and I, as the family of faith will obey the Word of God," he further stated.

Cameron was born in Panorama, California on Oct. 12, 1970. He became popular playing as Mike Seaver on the sitcom "Growing Pains," turning him into a teen heartthrob. He was an atheist growing up but turned his life to Christ at the age of 20. To reflect his faith in his work and honor the Lord Jesus Christ in his life, he reportedly requested modifications on his story lines on the sitcom, excluding any racy or adult material.

He was heavily criticized in 2012 after he told Piers Morgan in an interview that homosexuality is "unnatural" and "ultimately destructive."

He married his on-screen girlfriend, Chelsea Noble, in 1991 and they have six children together. The couple founded "The Firefly Foundation" that runs a free week-long summer camp for terminally ill children and their families.