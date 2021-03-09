A Christian singer who has been touring all across America for his worship concerts, is grateful to fans after his album topped the iTunes charts.

Sean Feucht was overwhelmed upon learning that his album, "Let Us Worship - Azusa," took the #1 spot on iTunes and received a five-star review on the platform. The album was released on March 3 and has 14 tracks.

Alongside a screenshot of the album, Feucht thanked his fans for the support on Instagram.

"YOU GUYS ARE THE ACTUAL BEST!!! YOU STEPPED IN AND CRUSHED IT!!! Never seen an album with that many positive reviews!! I THINK WE MAYBE MADE HISTORY!!! THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU OUR FAMILY IS SO GRATEFUL!!" he said.

"WORSHIP to KING JESUS is the #1 most downloaded sound today on iTunes!!! OVER ALL OTHER GENRES!! GOD'S PLAN CANNOT BE CANCELLED!! Let the fame of His name go viral!!" the singer added.

Feucht has been doing "Let Us Worship" concert tours since last year following the government's ban on Sunday church services in California, thinking that it is a violation of religious freedom. His latest event took place on Saturday in Mesa, Arizona. The singer revealed on social media that during the concert, a man testified to have gotten freed from drug addiction.

"METH ADDICT FOR DECADES FREED!!!!!! The BEST NEWS on your Saturday is the GOOD NEWS that heals, saves, and frees! He's still doing it! We're coming after EVERYONE BOUND IN CHAINS!!!" he exclaimed.

Speaking to CBN News, the singer stated that 2021 is "an incredible hour for the church" in America. He is also excited to have seen thousands of people gather together during his concerts and noted of their hunger that was never seen before. He believed that more people would come to seek God and that the church will increase.

"We're just getting started...it's just beginning. I feel an incredible grace and now more than ever, we gotta gather in the spirit of unity, to seek the face of the Lord and go after His Kingdom in this hour," he further said.

The singer has been criticized for holding concert events with attendees notably not wearing face masks.

But Newsweek uncovered that when his team went to San Diego County's El Cajon in January, the city mayor himself attended the event and delivered an opening prayer for the concert. Republican Mayor Bill Wells even told the San Diego Union-Tribune that the event has given people hope.

Known to be a critic of lockdown measures like Feucht, the mayor stated, "I want to emphasize I spoke with Sean (Feucht) who told me contact tracing shows this is not spreading the virus."

The singer reportedly ran for Congress last year, seeking to represent the third Congressional District of California, but lost in the primary election on March 3. Unhappy about the failed campaign, Feucht decided to hold worship events instead, finding another purpose in life.

The worship concert's next schedule will be on March 13-14 in Fresno and Riverside, California.