The United States Supreme Court dismissed last Monday former President Donald Trump's final election lawsuit, particularly the case filed at Wisconsin for election fraud.

As per the Christian Headlines, the Supreme Court unanimously decided that the resolution of the Seventh U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals's three-judge panel holds correct.

Trump's last case is numbered 20-882 and entitled "Trump v. Biden" as per the American Bar Association and given Docket No. 20-883 and entitled Trump v. Wisconsin Elections Commission by the U.S. Supreme Court.

According to the U.S. Supreme Court Blog, the case filed by Trump questioned the Wisconsin Elections Commission and local officials if they "violated Article II, Section 1, clause 2 of the Constitution and the 14th Amendment's guarantee of equal protection" during the elections by "implementing unauthorized absentee voting practices in disregard o the Wisconsin Legislature's explicit command that absentee voting must be 'carefully regulated' and that absentee ballots cast outside of the legislatures authorized procedures 'may not be counted'."

The case, the Supreme Court Blog added, also questioned whether the "local court should declare the Wisconsin election unconstitutional and void" and the "federal courts may rely on the doctrine of laches" in line with the absentee balloting being dubious.

"The errors that the President alleges occurred in the Commission's exercise of its authority are in the main matters of state law. They belong, then, in the state courts, where the President had an opportunity to raise his concerns. For our part, all we need to say is that, even on a broad reading of the Electors Clause, Wisconsin lawfully appointed its electors in the manner directed by its Legislature," the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said during their ruling on the Trump case.

Christian Headlines also reported that there were no published dissent or comment to the Supreme Court ruling. They also mentioned that Trump won in the 2016 elections against Hillary Clinton in Wisconsin but lost to Biden during the 2020 elections by 20,000 votes.

In the Supreme Court Blog, the case coverage or history only indicated "petition denied" on March 8. While the March 8 decision only classified the Trump Wisconsin case along with other cases under "Certiorari Denied," or the petition for the case's review is denied.

The Supreme Court did the same regarding its decision on Sidney Powell's lawsuit versus the 2020 election fraud last March 1 by giving no explanation regarding its decision except that it was moot.

Last February 5, the Supreme Court announced that it will consider to give attention to the five cases filed by Trump and other individuals on election irregularities experienced in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Georgia, and Michigan during its February 19 conference. Specifically, these were: Sidney Powell's Michigan case entitled King v. Whitmer with no. 200-815, Lin Wood's Georgia case entitled Wood v. Raffensperger with no. 20-14418, Trump's Pennsylvania case entitled In re: Canvassing Observation with no. 20-845, Kelly's case with no. 20-810, and Trump's Wisconsin case. But all five petitions have been denied by the Supreme Court.

Trump, in his Conservative Political Action Conference 2021 speech, hit on the U.S. Supreme Court for refusing to act on the rigged presidential elections. He called the Supreme Court a "disgrace" and called on Republicans to avoid doing the same. He challenged the Republican party to be agents of "honest elections" for the future of the country.