The annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) over the weekend was the venue for the former President Donald Trump's first major public appearance since his departure from the White House.

The 74 year-old businessman turned president spent 90 minutes on an impassioned speech about how the 2020 Elections were stolen from him and how he plans to take back the presidency in 2024, as he took aim at the Supreme Court for failing to take action against voter fraud.

In his CPAC speech over the weekend, Former President Trump called upon the Republican party to address "one of the most urgent issues of ensuring fair, honest, and secure elections." According to Newsweek, Trump called it a "disgrace" that voter fraud dictated the results of the 2020 Presidential Elections and how the Supreme Court did not do anything about it. He called upon his fellow Republicans, saying, "We must pass comprehensive election reforms and we must do it now."

Trump also took aim at the Democrats for using "the China virus as an excuse to change all of the election rules without the approval of their state legislatures, making it therefore illegal."

Pressing on with the topic of voter fraud, Trump said that COVID-19 had "a massive impact on the election" and that the Democrats used the pandemic to change the outcome of the election to favor the Democratic candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden. Trump said that he earned a "staggering" amount of votes despite the COVID-19 pandemic and that the Republicans "can never let this or other abuses of the 2020 election be repeated or happen again."

Trump called upon the Republican party to be agents of change when it comes to election integrity and election reform, especially when the Supreme Court isn't doing anything about it. He said that the Republican party should be "the party of honest elections that can give everyone confidence in the future of our country" because right now, the United States has a "a very sick and corrupt electoral process that must be fixed immediately."

According to The Gateway Pundit, Trump reiterated "This election was rigged and the supreme court and other courts didn't want to do anything about it."

Trump took aim at the Supreme Court for not having "the courage to act, but instead used process and lack of standing." The Supreme Court repeatedly refused to hear the election fraud complaints that the Trump campaign filed due to lack of standing but not on merit, which meant that the courts did not want to listen to the evidence the Trump campaign could present proving allegations of voter fraud.

It's worth noting, however, that the Trump campaign actually won a majority of the election fraud cases that some courts looked into.

The Supreme Court also failed to hear a lawsuit brought by Texas and several Republican states that aimed to challenge the results of the four swing states that Biden snatched. In Pennsylvania, the Supreme Court declined to hear two cases that challenged the results of absentee ballots in the 2020 Elections.

"[The Supreme Court] didn't have the guts or the courage to make the right decision," Trump said. Moving forward, the former president committed to fighting for true election reform and the vision that he laid out for the Republican party, which is to elect leaders who are "strong, tough, and smart," and are "loyal to the voters."