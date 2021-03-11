My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell announced that he is creating a new social media platform where "all the voices" are free to "speak out."

The Blaze reported that Lindell is developing his own platform replacement for YouTube and Twitter to reimpose freedom of speech such that "every single influencer person on the planet can come" there.

While the Business Insider said Lindell revealed in an interview with them on Wednesday that the new social media platform is called Vocl, which is a combination of Twitter and YouTube, nothing like Gab or Parler, and meant for "print radio, and TV."

"It's not like anything you've ever seen. It's all about being able to be vocal again and not to be walking on eggshells," Lindell stated.

"You will not need YouTube. You won't need these places. You're going to have a platform to speak out. It's not just like a little Twitter platform," Lindell added as per the Christian Headlines.

Lindell said in his interview with Business Insider that Vocl has been in development for four years now and will soon be finished--estimated from 10 days to three weeks--and was an investment he took on his own since he didn't find any prospective investors for it.

He divulged to the Business Insider that Vocl is being developed by 10 people who have requested anonymity in their US headquarters "for their safety." The outlet said Lindell refused to share some of the information regarding Vocl.

The American businessman also disclosed plans not to host Vocl in Amazon Web Services following the untoward experience Parler had during the U.S. 2020 Elections. He said he will instead use his own servers to ensure the his platform has "the highest security ever." He pointed out that operating a social media company "focused on unlimited speech" is packaged with "serious challenges" based on Parler's experience.

"(Vocl is) going to be the most attacked. I expect that," he said, adding: "I'm attacked daily by bots and trolls and hackers. My company gets attacked all the time," he stressed.

Lindell, a supporter of former President Donald Trump, experienced censorship from YouTube and Vimeo last February for posting a three-hour video on the election while Twitter suspended his account along with other Republicans and Trump supporters. The Blaze added that Twitter also suspended his company's account after he used it to tweet that once his claims on the election fraud are confirmed, the Twitter CEO will be put behind bars.

Besides being curtailed of his First Amendment rights, Lindell was also sued by Dominion Voting Systems for allegedly damaging their name when he alleged that the election equipment company of tampering with he results of the 2020 elections. His negative experiences during the elections actually pushed him to launch Vocl, the Business Insider said.

The Business Insider highlighted that, together with Attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, Dominion Voting Systems was demanding a $1.3 billion in damages as part of the lawsuit. Lindell told the Business Insider that Dominion had "zero chances of winning" the case, which have been running since November.