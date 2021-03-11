Mainstream Media ABC, CBS, CNN, MSNBC, and NBC were reportedly avoiding coverage of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo when his sixth accuser of sexual harassment came into the open on Tuesday.

Fox News reported on Wednesday that the said media outlets were avoiding on-air coverage of Cuomo's sixth accuser after praising the governor excessively during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, alleging that there was a "television blackout" about it and that said media outlets even "did all it could do to downplay the nursing home scandal" that came out early February on the governor.

According to Fox News, news on Cuomo's sixth accuser broke on the afternoon of Tuesday after the Times Union reported about it. Cuomo normally had his regular news briefing on Tuesdays, which was an hour after the story on the sixth accuser came out, and denied knowing about it.

"As I said last week, this is very simple, I never touched anyone inappropriately. As I said last week, I never made any inappropriate advances," Cuomo said during the news briefing.

"No one ever told me at the time that I made them feel uncomfortable. Obviously, there are people who said after the fact that I made them uncomfortable," Cuomo added as per The Blaze.

Yet despite news on the sixth accuser spreading coverage among media outlets, Fox News pointed out that the mainstream media still had no news coverage about it until evening and that CNN and MSNBC "refrained from even mentioning Cuomo" nor his "growing political woes" on air.

Fox News added that the "blackout" on Cuomo with CNN and MSNBC had been going on for a time now, with the latter particularly not even mentioning the governor's name for the last 10 weeks despite controversies about him have already surfaced. Fox News compared the said mainstream media's 2018 coverage on allegations of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation as "pale" to that of Cuomo's.

In addition, Fox News cited the governor's younger brother, Chris Cuomo, being CNN's star anchor as a probable reason the network isn't reporting matters on "a negative light" about him. CNN even proceeded with its "Cuomo Prime Time" that the younger Cuomo hosted and that the governor guested with much "fanfare," "brotherly banter," "lacked in substance," and "hyped he governor's presidential prospects" in the face of all the controversies against him.

On the other hand, Breitbart reported that CNN "framed quite differently" when it did report regarding Cuomo's first accuser on sexual harassment as compared to Kavanaugh, citing a tweet made by Vs Media Patreon Podcast Host Stephen Miller last February 26 about it.

Times Union exposed that Cuomo faces a new sexual harassment allegation that happened at the Executive Mansion to a female aide who said the governor inappropriately touched her last year without her consent. The unnamed woman, who haven't formally filed a complaint about the incident, have only informed her supervisor from the Executive Chamber over the weekend about it. She said the governor asked her to report to the mansion to assist him on work-related matter.

As per the Times Union, the supervisors then informed the governor's office about it on Monday who then forwarded the matter to the Attorney General appointed to investigate the matter, which happened to be private attorneys Joon H. Kim and Anne Clark.

Last February 24, Lindsey Boylan exposed in social media Cuomo for sexually harassing her for years and for his renowned culture of doing so against women in the workforce. Boylan invited others like her to come out in the open to put an end to Cuomo's abusive behavior.

Charlotte Bennett came out almost a week after Boylan echoing the same allegations against the governor. All the while Cuomo brushed off allegations against him as mere being "playful." Meanwhile, Anna Ruch came out a day after Bennett, during which calls for the governor's resignation were already made, ABC 7 New York said. Two more women came out in the same week with the same allegations against Cuomo: Ana Liss and Karen Hinton.

Despite the scandals, The Blaze said Cuomo remains adamant that he will not step down.