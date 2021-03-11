More than half of the American churchgoers said that the pandemic has caused them to grow in their faith, while the majority are planning to attend church physically once COVID-19 is over.

Lifeway Research conducted a study on Feb 5-18, comprising 1,000 Protestant churchgoers in the United States.

Scott McConnell, the research center's executive director, addressed the pastors' concern about church members who have yet to return attending in-person worship services.

"Two-thirds of pastors whose churches were open for in-person worship in January saw attendance of less than 70% of their January 2020 attendance. Many of these pastors are wondering if those who haven't returned ever will. Nine in 10 churchgoers plan to when it is safe to do so," McConnell said.

91% of the respondents said that, after the pandemic, they plan to attend in-person worship services as much as they did before. 6% said that they will attend less than before, 2% stated that they will rarely attend and only 1% responded that they will completely stop attending in-person worship services.

94% said that they greatly value attending worship services with others, while only 4% disagreed.

43% of young adults, ages 18-29, said that they will attend church more often after the pandemic than they did before. 28% of the respondents who said that they will attend services more after the pandemic are evangelicals, while those who are not evangelicals agreeing to such is just 19%.

Majority of the churchgoers stayed with their churches. 87% said they have done such, 5% switched to other churches, 3% transferred to another church because of a move and those who no longer belong to a church is 5%.

When the churches opened in January 2021, 51% did not attend in-person services, wherein 22% of them said that they were not offered by their church while 30% chose not to attend.

83% said that they have watched livestreamed worship services at least once in 2020.

71% of the respondents considered themselves as "devout Christians with a strong faith," while 23% considered themselves as Christians but not devout and 5% said that they are Christians but not practicing the faith.

54% responded that the pandemic has made them grow in their relationship with God, while 39% are on status quo and 7% stated that they have become more distant.

87% said that they have kept their faith, while only 11% stated that they are questioning their belief.

"The faith of most churchgoers remains resilient despite a year filled with much uncertainty and fewer options for meeting in person with others from church. During these trying times, churchgoers were almost eight times more likely to relate to God more than less," McConnell noted.

37% of the young adults said that they became closer to God, but 24% of this group also said that they are questioning their faith.

8% of the churchgoers were diagnosed with COVID-19, while 42% said that someone in their church was diagnosed with the disease and 18% stated that someone from the church died from it.

15% lost income due to the reduced working hours, while 6% lost their jobs.

The survey also showed that churchgoers were helping each other during the pandemic. 41% said that they have checked on others in church, while 38% stated that their fellow church members have checked on them. 10% said that they have received tangible needs from their church, while 15% stated that the pandemic has given them opportunity to share the gospel to others.

"Like other Americans, churchgoers have seen the effects of COVID-19 first-hand. Many churchgoers have also felt the benefits of being part of a church as members checked on them or provided assistance," the executive director observed.