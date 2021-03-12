The head of Ravi Zacharias International Ministries (RZIM) announced the ministry's reorganization, focusing on supporting the mission of preaching the Gospel and caring for sexual abuse victims.

Religion News Service revealed that Sarah Davis, RZIM's CEO, has made an announcement to the staff on Wednesday, following the revelations of Ravi Zacharias' sexual misconduct. The statement said that the organization plans to suspend its fundraising efforts, lay off 60% of the employees and modify the mission.

In its reorganization, RZIM will be reformed into a grant-making charity, supporting evangelism and prevention of sexual abuse and caring for its victims.

"RZIM cannot - indeed should not - continue to operate as an organization in its present form. Nor do we believe we can merely rename the organization and move forward with 'business as usual.' That, we are convinced, is not right for numerous reasons." Davis said.

"We anticipate this transition to grant-making will be complete in four to six months, and when completed will be accompanied by leadership changes," she continued.

Davis reportedly stated that financial support for the ministry has declined. It also decided halting solicitation or accepting contributions, temporarily.

Given its "current economic realities," she said that the organization will lay off 60% of its global staff.

She then assured the laid off employees that they will be given severance pay and be free from nondisclosure agreements.

"Those of you affected by this will be offered the same financial consideration as those who participated in the voluntary redundancy in recent weeks. No employee will be asked to sign an NDA, and we encourage any of you to reach out to Guidepost with any information you may have that may be helpful in the review, regardless of your status with RZIM in the coming weeks," her statement said.

In earlier reports, Davis also released a statement, communicating updates in the organization. They implemented some developments, including the intension to change the name of the ministry.

Zacharias died of cancer in May last year. Four months after his death, three massage therapists told Christianity Today that they were sexually harassed by the late apologist. RZIM initially denied the claims. But in October 2020, the ministry decided to conduct an investigation, through Miller and Martin PLLC.

The law firm, aided by a private investigation firm, released a report last month, confirming the allegations of the massage therapists, as well as the discovery of other evidences of Zacharias' inappropriate behavior.

In its open letter, RZIM laid a couple of commitments to implement its plan for restitution and organizational reform.

First is the assignment of a "victim-advocate" that would educate the staff about trauma and abuse, as well as best standard practices. She will also liaise with survivors, helping them in the process of "care, justice and restitution."

Second is the engagement of a consulting firm for the organization's thorough evaluation. It aims to address survivor care, assessment of RZIM's organizational culture and review of its policies relative to abuse, harassment and disclosure.

The letter said that the organization is praying and seeking the will of God for the future of the ministry.