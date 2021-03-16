Former President Donald Trump reportedly made a surprise appearance during Sarah Sanders' campaign event in Arkansas last Sunday.

According to Breitbart, Trump surprised the former Press Secretary by appearing in her campaign event over weekend. Sanders posted bout the unexpected arrival of her former boss in her Instagram and Twitter accounts.

"Another great weekend on the campaign trail featuring a surprise appearance at one of my events by President Trump!" Sanders said with a photo of herself in a blue dress meeting Trump by the door of the event's venue.

Breitbart said that Trump actually coaxed Sanders into running as governor for Arkansas, especially when she announced her plans to resign in June 2019. Sanders then left her White House post where she served for two years since 2017.

"If we can get her to run for the governor of Arkansas, I think she'll do very well," he said. "And I'm trying to get her to do that," Trump said.

Trump, as per Breitbart, was then delighted she actually conceded to run for governor for the 2022 elections through an announcement in January 2021. Trump then endorsed Sanders whom he described as "a warrior" for the people through a press release from Save America PAC, News Channel 8 reported.

"Sarah Huckabee Sanders is a warrior who will always fight for the people of Arkansas and do what is right, not what is politically correct. Sarah is strong on Border, tough on Crime, and fully supports the Second Amendment and our great law enforcement officers," Trump said in the statement.

"She loves our Military and Veterans--and her home state of Arkansas. Sarah will be a GREAT Governor, and she has my Complete and Total Endorsement!" he added.

To which Sanders replied in Twitter on January 26, "Thank you President Trump for your endorsement and for always believing in me. As governor I will defend our freedom and lead with heart."

News Channel 8 said Trump's endorsement would make it difficult for Sanders' contender, Attorney General Leslie Rutledge and Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin, who are all from the GOP who has not yet come up with its candidate for the election like the Democrats who actually do not have candidates yet for the post.

Meanwhile, KNWA News Anchor Chad Mira also reported on Tuesday that former Vice President Mike Pence has endorsed Sanders for Arkansas Governor.

Sanders, as per The Hill, announced in a video regarding her campaign that she will indeed defend Arkansans and their rights, stating, "As governor, I will defend your right to be free of socialism and tyranny, your Second Amendment right, your freedom of speech and religious liberty."

Breitbart also quoted her in saying, "I took on the media, the radical left and their cancel culture, and I won. As governor, I will be your voice and never let them silence you."

Sanders, who vouches for "A New Generation Of Leadership" in her campaign website, explained that her reason for running for governor is that America's "freedom and rule of law is under attack" today and everything that Americans love about the country "is at stake." She said that the governor is a citizen's "last line of defense," especially with the "radical left now in control of Washington."

In similar news, the New York Post said it was not clear, however, where the campaign event took place. The outlet emphasized that Sanders is the daughter of former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee who served between 1996 and 2007.