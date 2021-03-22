Rapper Lil Mama fires back at the criticism she received after she highlighted the absurdity of letting young children change their gender, and announced that she is starting a "heterosexual rights movement" against LGBTQ bullying, reports say.

Lil Mama is not backing down from apparent bullying after she made comments criticizing the fact that children are being allowed to switch genders. The 31-year old rapper, singer, and TV personality took to Instagram last week to react to former First Lady Michelle Obama's interview with Zaya Wade, a transgender 13 year-old who claims to have known that he knew his gender identity was female at the tender age of 3 years old, even if he was a biologically born male.

Per Breitbart, the "Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta" star reposted a tweet arguing that children are barred from adult activities such as drinking alcohol, getting a driver's license, going to the club, gambling, and more, "but old enough to cut off their genitals and/or 'change' their gender? This is insanity America."

According to The Grio, Lil Mama's previous comments during her time as a host on "America's Best Dance Crew" resurfaced after her most recent comments, including reposting the above mentioned tweet, hit the Internet. The rapper once again took to Instagram to fight back against anti-LGBT bullying.

"Y'all fight so hard to be respected and SOME of you, NOT ALL, get a kick out bullying people for having an option," Lil Mama wrote in a post shared by Female Rap Room on Twitter. "There are so many people afraid to give their honest [opinion] because if they do the LGBTQ+ will hear what they want to hear and take statements out of context."

Asserting that she has "loved ones of the LGBTQ+ Community," the rapper demanded for the same respect that the LGBT community demands from others because after all, she is merely speaking out and living in a way that she feels authentic to herself.

Lil Mama promised to defend people like her, writing, "I'm about to start a heterosexual rights movement. Anti-LGBTQ Bullying."

The rapper isn't the only one who has been on the receiving end of anti-LGBT bullying for her heterosexuality. In February, TikTok user KyleRoyce went viral for claiming to be "super straight." The young man took to TikTok to share his frustrations on being called "transphobic" just because he is not interested in dating individuals who are biologically born male and have transitioned to female.

"Straight men get called transphobic because I wouldn't date a trans woman," KyleRoyce began in the since-deleted video. "Now, I'm super straight. I only date the opposite gender, women, that are born women. So you can't say I'm transphobic now because that is just my sexuality."

In a conversation with Insider, KyleRoyce explained that his video, which he took down from TikTok but has been reuploaded to YouTube, "never meant to be hateful towards anyone."

"I created it because I was sick of being labeled with very negative terms for having a preference, something I can't control, and getting labeled by the community that preaches acceptance with that sort of stuff," KyleRoyce explained of his experience with anti-LGBT bullying.

He deleted the video because people had "sent death threats to my mom over it," Business Insider reported. Obviously, the LGBTQ community, which demands "inclusivity," doesn't like "super straight" people.

With the controversial Equality Act inching closer to becoming a law in the United States, one can expect more clashes between the LGBT and those standing for women's rights, traditional families, and faith-based convictions, such as conservatives and outspoken Christians.