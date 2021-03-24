Photos of President Joe Biden's detention cells packed with migrant children have revealed the actual situation of the crisis at the Texas border.

A report from Breitbart said that Texas Representative Henry Cuellar released several photos that show an overcrowded detention center in South Texas full of migrant children followed by American political activist James O'Keefe. Breitbart stressed that O'Keefe's expose showed "disturbing photos" of children sleeping in floor mats that depict "worsening humanitarian crisis."

Axios, on the other hand said, the photos were taken from "inside a U.S. Customs and Border protection" makeshift facility in the border of Donna, Texas.

"Because the Biden administration has restricted media coverage at housing facilities, images like these offer a rare window into conditions. Cuellar, who recently visited a shelter for children, did not tour the Donna facility or take the photos himself. He said the photos were taken over the weekend," Axios said in its report.

The media outlet explained that Cuellar provided them the photos to create awareness of the situation there. Cuellar initially said that one pod can occupy 260 persons but by Sunday he stated that one pod contained more than "400 unaccompanied male minors" and that the entire facility is comprised of eight pods.

Axios quoted Cuellar in saying that the situation there provides "terrible conditions for the children" and must be put under the care of the Department of Health and Human Services the soonest time possible since border patrol agents are "not equipped to care for kids" and do "need help from the administration" although they are "doing their best under the circumstances."

In similar news, The Stream reported that O'Keefe acquired the leaked photos from Project Veritas and cited his tweet on it on Monday.

"Dear @AOC. Do you feel the same now as you did when you dramatically knelt down crying by the fences for the camera? Use these photos obtained by Project Veritas from an insider last week to work toward a solution rather than play the blame game," he taunted New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez showing the pictures in his post.

Dear @AOC. Do you feel the same now as you did when you dramatically knelt down crying by the fences for the camera?



Use these photos obtained by Project Veritas from an insider last week to work toward a solution rather than play the blame game. pic.twitter.com/O3IhpO0t36 — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) March 22, 2021

The Stream highlighted in its report that pictures of the immigrants "contained and wrapped in foil like alien pos in a sci-fi thriller" actually are worth a thousand words and do "leave you speechless" sometimes.

"Thank you, Project Veritas and Rep. Cuellar for getting around the Biden Border Blackout. As we reported last week, the Biden Administration doesn't want you to know what is going on at the border. They've banned media from facilities and drive-alongs. Just ask noted Getty Images photo-journalist John Moore. He says he was never denied access under Bush, Obama or Trump. But with Biden, there's 'zero access'," The Stream disclosed.

Former President Donald Trump recently blasted the Biden Administration for the "media blackout" happening in the border when he said that America no longer has a "free press" in a podcast interview for The Truth With Lisa Boothe on Monday.

"It's pretty amazing. You take a look at some of the coverage and some of the travesty that's taking place at the border, and the coverage is not commensurate," Trump said.

Prior to Biden's inauguration, Cuellar has raised the need for the president to work with the Mexican government to control the influx of migration in line that should be integrated in Biden's plans for the border.

"You got to work with the Mexican government. Mexico at one time was actually stopping more people than border patrol was. So we got to get them to stop people and not let those larger caravans come in the United States," Cuellar said in an article posted in his website.