MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell sat with anchor Jenny Chang of NTD's Focus Talk to talk about the launch of his own social media platform, Vocl and upcoming film, "Church People." He also talked about his early life, motivations, and faith.

Being Kingdom-minded and having the gift of giving, Mike Lindell is not wasting any time with his up-and-coming projects that will benefit thousands of journalists, business owners, and others who have been taking the brunt of tech censorships in the past months.

Lindell, himself, had been canceled by 22 retailers and all his social media accounts suspended for speaking out against election fraud in 2020. On top of his new social media platform, he said he would also invest on a web hosting service, so web publishers and people planning to establish an online presence would not run the risk of being booted out by Amazon and its affiliates.

On his sponsored film, "Church People," Lindell said it's the first of its kind.

"It's a Christian comedy. It's very well done, and I just watched it a couple days ago. It is funny, but it has this great message," described Lindell.

Lindell added that the film had sat for four years before it was decided to be released next week. The American businessman could not think of a more prefect time to release the movie than the present. Proceeds from the film will also go to his Lindell Recovery Network, a platform dedicated to helping people who are struggling with substance abuse and addictions.

"Everyone's looking for hope...This is God's timing...And once we get through all this, I believe there will be a great uniting of people everywhere and it's gonna be the greatest revival ever, " he said.

"I believe we're in a time of miracles. I mean we're living inside this big movie right now and we're in the bad part of the movie, but there are great things coming because this is all in God's timing, and I'm keeping the faith and it's all gonna come on great," Lindell added in his mini-exhortation.

When asked about how his faith worked to move him to action to where he is at now, Lindell responded, "I only have one fear, and that's the fear of the Lord."

He also spoke about his support on former President Donald Trump which made him and his company susceptible to attacks by the media and Big Tech.

On Jenny Chang's comment that the so-called "Cancel Culture" is mere sugar-coating and that people in America are getting a taste of what the Chinese are experiencing every day, Lindell said that communism, indeed, is coming.

"You know what, even the Democrats over here are gonna go 'Wow!'..This is not something that we even wanted. Because is communism, this is socialism, and this is government control. Exactly what you said," agreed Lindell.

On the disorder and turmoil in America, Lindell thinks that if seen from the bigger picture perspective, Americans are having a taste of what other people of faith are experiencing in other parts of the world.

Lindell also agreed that national repentance is necessary before revival comes.

"Yes, evil showed its head here, and evil's been brought out. But you know what? There's gonna be more people that are going to unite because of that. Jesus forgave our sins. We're gonna get through this, and once again, we will be one nation under God," said Lindell.

Hear more from Mike Lindell's interview in Focus Talk.