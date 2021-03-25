A DEA agent has been relieved off his duty after attending former President Trump's rally on January 6, right before crowds marched to Capitol Hill.

Drug Enforcement Administration special agent Mark Ibrahim no longer has a job serving the country he loves. That's because on January 6, he was at attendance at the pro-Trump rally held at The Ellipse in the National Mall. Note, however, that he was not part of the violent mob that stormed Capitol Hill following the pro-Trump rally. In fact, he did not violate any U.S. laws but found himself relieved of his duty as a DEA agent by his superiors.

Ibrahim recently joined FOX News' "Tucker Carlson Tonight" to talk about his dismissal from the DEA after he attended the January 6 pro-Trump rally in Washington D.C. The former federal agent explained that he never stepped foot on the steps of Capitol Hill, where crowds angrily broke the police line to enter the building's halls. Ibrahim is heartbroken that he would no longer serve the United States.

The former DEA agent also opened up about that fateful day, sharing that he attended the pro-Trump rally with his brother, an FBI agent. Ibrahim said that "no adverse action was taken against [my brother], as it shouldn't."

He shared that he comes from an immigrant family whose members were all dedicated to serve the United States of America. Ibrahim and his brother both served in the Army and later entered federal law enforcement. His sister is a Navy veteran, while his mother worked in the Pentagon during 9/11.

He stressed that he is "the son of two immigrants who left oppressive regimes" whose mother "instilled in me a debt that we owe this country for the liberties and freedoms, they are not free."

"The saddest part about this is I can't serve my country anymore," the former DEA agent said. Mike Huckabee, writing for The Stream, reported that Ibrahim's firing, as per his superiors, was not because of his attendance at a pro-Trump rally, but because of "performance issues." Ibrahim argued that his attendance at the pro-Trump rally was as a spectator. He even drove a friend to the event, The Gateway Pundit reported.

Describing himself as a "garden-variety Republican," the former DEA agent said that he had stayed at the Ellipse after the rally when most people started to march towards Capitol Hill. He said he decided to hang back to document the event and even observed how the crowds became violent against law enforcement like himself.

Ibrahim wanted to document the events following the pro-Trump rally in order to help law enforcement to identify violators. All he wanted was to help the men in blue but now, he is "actually the subject of a criminal investigation." Upon returning to Los Angeles from Washington D.C., Ibrahim had his gun and badge confiscated and was escorted off his very own apartment "like a criminal." He was suspended for two months. Now, he vows to seek justice for his unfair dismissal and for those who have been persecuted for their political views.

Ibrahim concluded, "I pray that our country heals. I pray that we stop marginalizing and dehumanizing one another."