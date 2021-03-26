People are gauging the reason behind the recent Colorado shooting, implying that it might be a form of jihad.

Ahmad Al Aliwi Al Issa killed 10 people in Boulder on Monday afternoon, including the police officer who first responded to the shooting. He was charged with 10 counts of murder.

WND revealed two factors that made people contemplate about the motive behind the killings. The suspect was revealed to be a Syrian immigrant who sympathized with ISIS, while King Soopers reportedly offered kosher products intended for its Jewish customers.

Twitter users also noted that the supermarket is in an area where there are many Jewish families and the shooting happened days before the Passover, a Jewish holiday.

However, others contested the claim, saying that the Kosher advertisement is on the store's website, and there are other King Soopers groceries in the shooter's area and in other towns nearby, as well as another branch in Boulder with a kosher bakery.

The Jewish Community Center of Boulder held a vigil on Tuesday evening to sympathize with the local residents. The group also issued a statement, conveying their grief over those who were slain in the attack.

"Our hearts are with the Boulder community as the shooting at the King Soopers has unfolded before our eyes. We are shaken to our core, and we mourn the loss of life. Our thoughts are with the families of the victims, law enforcement and first responders who put their lives on the line for our beloved community. We are traumatized. This is our home, this is our grocery store," the statement said, as per the Jewish News Syndicate.

Al Issa reportedly posted statements on Facebook, which have been since deleted, showing pro-Islam and anti-Trump declarations.

"Muslims might not be perfect but Islam is," he wrote.

Someone also posted screenshots of the suspect's Facebook posts on Twitter, showing disturbing messages.

Navy veteran and journalist Jack Posobiec tweeted about Biden being briefed over the shooter's "ISIS sympathies." He also tweeted relative to the cause of the shooting.

"It is beginning to look like the Boulder shooting was a jihadist terror attack," Posobiec wrote.

Al Issa's brother revealed that he seemed to have a mental health issue, describing him as paranoid and anti-social. He also said that Al Issa often told him about "being chased" and that "someone is looking for him," WND noted.

According to The Denver Post, the suspect attended Arvada West High School and was a member of the wrestling team.

Dayton Marvel, a former teammate, described Al Issa as "short-tempered" and "scary." Marvel also said that the shooter once threatened of killing people during a match.

His other teammate, Angel Hernandez, told a story wherein Al Issa got into a fight after losing a match. He punched another wrestler who teased him about the loss.

Raheem Kassam, the National Pulse Editor-in-Chief, tweeted about his observation that the shooting happened on the fifth anniversary of the Islamic attack in Brussels that killed 35 people and injured 340 individuals. He added that it was also the fourth anniversary of the attack in London's Westminster, killing 6 people and left 49 others injured. Kassam noted that Al Issa's attack appeared "to have followed an ISIS-inspired pattern."

Al Issa was born in Syria but emigrated to United States as a toddler.