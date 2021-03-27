More evidence is coming to light of China's desperate attempt to cover up the true origins of the COVID-19 virus, which has accosted millions of lives worldwide since its outbreak in December 2019. New data reveals how one COVID-19 hot spot during the early days of the outbreak was in fact located near two of China's bio laboratories.

According to The Gateway Pundit, new statistics published by China's Wuhan Municipal Health Commission showed how the Wuchang district had in fact the highest number of patients diagnosed with COVID-19 in the early parts of the outbreak. The Wuchang district also had the highest concentration of asymptomatic COVID-19 infections around the same time.

Furthermore, data published by the organization showed how the highest concentration of infections in the early phase of the outbreak were located in residential areas along Huanghelou and Ziyang streets, which are within four miles of the Biological Preparations Institute and the highly controversial Wuhan Institute of Virology, which was recently "investigated" by a team of China-vetoed World Health Organization representatives.

What is even more concerning is that such data matches "closely in time and location" the social media data gathered from the Twitter-like Chinese social media platform Weibo, which was used by citizens to seek help if they believed they were infected by COVID-19. Data showed that the highest concentration of those who sought help before January 18, 2020 was in the area between the two biological research institutions.

Despite evidence that shows otherwise, China insists that it had dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent WHO investigation with integrity. According to Voice Of America, China recently held a briefing for diplomats on Friday to discuss the upcoming release of a long-awaited COVID-19 report from the WHO.

Yang Tao, a Foreign Ministry official, insisted, "Our purpose is to show our openness and transparency. China fought the epidemic in a transparent manner and has nothing to hide."

An online post about yesterday's briefing also read, "China firmly opposes certain countries' attempts to politicize the origin tracing issue and make groundless accusations and hold China accountable."

The communist state will have to work harder to get the public to trust and believe in their statements, as even a former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director has his doubts about the true origins of COVID-19. Like former Secretary Mike Pompeo, ex-CDC director Dr. Robert Redfield, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump, firmly believes that COVID-19 began when it was leaked from a Chinese virology lab in Wuhan, a theory that the WHO team that visited China in January contradicted.

Pompeo said there is "significant evidence" indicating that COVID-19 came from a laboratory in Wuhan.

"I continue to know that there was significant evidence that this may well have come from that laboratory," the former Secretary of State said following the WHO "investigation."

Dr. Redfield seconded Pompeo's assertion and said that the coronavirus likely found its way out of a laboratory in the Chinese city where the pandemic began.

"I am of the point of view that I still think the most likely etiology of this pathogen in Wuhan was from a laboratory, escaped," Dr. Redfield told CNN. "The other people don't believe that. That's fine. Science will eventually figure it out."

He indicated that it's "not unusual" for pathogens to "infect the laboratory worker" working on it, and added that he is "not implying any intentionality."

"It's my opinion, right? But I am a virologist. I have spent my life in virology," Redfield noted.