The "Resurrection" movie, the story illustrating the events after the crucifixion of Jesus, is now available on Discovery+ just in time for Easter.

The film was produced by Roma Downey and Mark Burnett of LightWorkers and MGM, as well as The Bible's Richard Bedser.

Speaking to CBN's The 700 Club, Downey spoke of being delighted for the movie's release before Easter Sunday. She also shared details about the film, covering the book of Acts, focusing on the death and resurrection of Jesus.

"The movie opens up at the crucifixion of Jesus and we wanted to tell the story from the point of view of the disciples. They scattered when He was murdered, they're heartbroken, they're afraid. In those few days, they wait to see if He will come back or not. In that time in Jerusalem, there's so much going on," she said.

She continued by describing the situation after the death of Jesus.

"The drama plays out like a triangle because we have the oppression of the Romans and they were ruling with an iron fist. We have the Temple authorities led by Caiaphas and they're very anxious about Passover and keeping peace in the city which is why they tried to kill Jesus off so quickly. Then we have the disciples who have just lost their beloved teacher, their leader, their Lord, and they're unsure what to do next," Downey stated.

"The way the disciples are presented, there's such a humanity in them that we the audience are able to relate to them. We are able to identify with the variety of emotions that they're going through and we will see that fear and that grief turn to joy and elation when on the third day as promised Jesus does rise again," she further said.

The producer explained that they were looking for a platform to show the film and found that Discovery+ was the best option to release the movie, given the closure of theaters due to pandemic. She said that the channel offered to take the film for Easter.

Moreover, she revealed that Discovery+ is interested in showcasing family-friendly programs, adding that it is a channel people can trust and find value for their money.

In conclusion, she invited Christians to watch the beautiful movie, stating that it is the cornerstone of a believer's faith. She is also hoping that people will support the film so they can continue creating Christian content of quality.

The film used footage taken during the filming of The Bible. The production team decided to use the technique, which was already tried in other movies before, given the limitations of filmmaking due to pandemic.

MOVIEGUIDE commended the filmmakers for creating a "fresh version of the Passion and Resurrection." It also said that the film was "entertaining and exciting" but was able to keep the relevance of the Gospel story.

Juan Pablo Di Pace portrayed Jesus in the movie. Other cast members include Adam Levy, Richard Coyle, Joanne Whalley, Vincent Regan, among others.

Directed by Ciaran Donnelly, the film made its debut on March 27 via Discovery+. It is also available on DVDs.