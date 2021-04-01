China continues to insist that "a majority of friendly and developing countries" in the United Nations have signed the Cuban diplomatic statement that says the Uyghur genocide is merely a "manufactured political crisis," but the UN is doubtful that such a document even exists, a report says. Furthermore, the UN was not made aware of the list of 63 countries that Cuba claims to have signed such a document.

"Unfortunately, the Cubans never made their list available to us," Rolando Gómez, the UN Human Rights Council spokesman told the Washington Free Beacon. Back in March, the Cuban envot to the UN declared in a statement that the international allegations against China's Uyghur genocide was merely an attack by the western media.

According to The Federalist, Cuba and 63 other unnamed countries warned, "stop interfering in China's internal affairs by manipulating Xinjiang-related issues, (and) refrain from making unfounded allegations against China out of political motivations."

However, the Cuban embassy in Washington, D.C. and the Cuban mission to the United Nations in Geneva kept mum on the existence of such a declaration or even a list of the 63 countries that signed the document. This increases doubt that China ever enjoyed "growing support" for the ongoing Uyghur genocide being carried out by the CCP, as there is simply no proof of it.

Just this week, the Biden administration declared the CCP's abuse of Uyghur Muslims a "genocide" in its annual human rights report that was released on Tuesday. The report stated, "Genocide and crimes against humanity occurred during the year against the predominantly Muslim Uyghurs and other ethnic and religious minority groups in Xinjiang."

The statements of the U.S. against the Uyghur genocide called out the CCP's "arbitrary imprisonment or other severe deprivation of physical liberty of more than one million civilians; forced sterilization, coerced abortions, and more restrictive application of China's birth control policies; rape; torture of a large number of those arbitrarily detained; forced labor; and the imposition of draconian restrictions on freedom of religion or belief, freedom of expression, and freedom of movement."

Sophie Richardson, an expert on China at Human Rights Watch, highlighted that the use of the term "genocide" to describe the abuses against "Uyghurs, Kazakhs, Kyrgyz and other Turkic communities" indicates that the Biden administration is truly concerned about what's going on in China and will not tolerate it, the Washington Post noted. In fact, Blinken stressed that the U.S. is "standing up for basic principles, basic rights and a rules-based international order" regardless if it's against China or Russia, the two superpowers that are the reason why former President Trump realigned the U.S. defense strategies during his term, as per Politico.

According to Reuters, the U.S. together with Canada, the UK, the EU, and its other allies have swapped sanctions with Beijing for China's Uyghur genocide. The U.S. slapped sanctions against several Chinese officials and the CCP fired back with sanctions against U.S., Canadian, and UK leaders and groups.