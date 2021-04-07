Apologist and Biblical Creationist Ken Ham opined that Biden's statement during the "Equal Pay Event" aims to blur clear "distinctions between men and women," thereby rejecting "God's declared design for people."

"You know, I've told my daughters, granddaughters from the time they [were] old enough to understand what I was saying-and I mean it: There's not a single thing a man can do that a woman can't do as well or better. Not a single thing," said the current U.S President in his speech.

The subtle insinuation prompted the apologist to write a commentary in his Answers in Genesis (AiG) blog. Ham argued that the President's statement is the "natural consequence" of adopting the current ideology on gender identity.

"Well, as a whole, our culture is trying to get away from any distinctions between men and women. They believe there really is no such thing as male and female-it's all about how you identify (i.e., how you feel)," wrote Ham.

He explained that such attempts to erase differences between men and women was necessary in the further push for a wider acceptance of the new gender designations.

"A man can be a woman and a woman can be a man. So, there can't be any differences between men and women or the entire ideology of gender identity falls apart (which indeed it does)," he added.

Dismissing the new gender ideology as "anti-science" because it demands that people "ignore objective reality," Ham also calls "equality," phrased in Biden's "not a single thing a man can do that a woman can't do as well or better" as "nonsense" because men and women were obviously designed to be different from each other.

"Instead of adopting the foolishness of the world, we must look to the wisdom of the Word of God which is clear-men and women are both equally created in the image of God," reasons Ham followed by a quote from Genesis 1:27:

"So God created man in His own image, in the image of God He created him; male and female He created them."

Also a fundamentalist, Ham maintains that God equally values both men and women but that He created them to function in certain roles. This could be confirmed by both science and an objective reading of the Bible, as Ham always reminds in all his writings.

"As the world continues to spiral further into utter foolishness, we must remain committed to the truth found in the Word of God (and that science confirms in many ways)," he urged, "and teach our children and grandchildren that truth: God has made us boys and girls, men and women, and our differences are something to rejoice in, not to ignore and suppress.

Being a committed apologist, Ken Ham has also spoken on several cultural issues in the U.S including the debates on inherent racism and YEC v. evolution, as well as addressing heretical claims. He and his team work hard in hosting events and creating contents that explain science and culture from "a distinctly biblical and Christian perspective."