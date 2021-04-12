Over the weekend, a pro-life Democratic organization and other pro-life advocates took to Capitol Hill to express their disapproval of the omission of the ban on federal taxpayers' money used to fund abortions in a bill that had recently been passed.

Called the "Save Hyde National Day of Action," the event was organized by the Democrats for Life of America (DFLA), who took their rally to the front of the U.S. Supreme Court, with the U.S. Capitol Building serving as a backdrop for the event.

According to the Christian Post, 21 other satellite events celebrating "Save Hyde National Day of Action" took place with more pro-life Democrats and advocates showing their support for the cause. DFLA national communications director Dan Green estimated that about 1,000 pro-life democrats and advocates would likely attend the events condemning pro-abortion influence.

The pro-life Democrats rally comes just a month after President Joe Biden passed into a law a coronavirus relief package, which failed to have the Hyde Amendment protections in place, ensuring that federal tax dollars won't be used to fund abortions.

Speakers and attendees from various political persuations and religious backgrounds attended the pro-life Democrats rally, during which they discussed the Hyde Amendment and called upon participants to put pressure on their elected representatives to ensure that the Hyde Amendment remains intact and that the pro-life movement remains bipartisan.

Also at the event was Terrisa Bukovinac, founder and executive director of Pro-Life San Francisco and president of DFLA's board of directors.

"Hyde Amendment is one of the most effective resources we have as Americans to limit the number of abortions that are occurring in our nation," Bukovinac said.

She went on to criticize the Biden administration for forming a commission to study reforms to the Supreme Court and limiting the time justices can serve. Despite being a liberal, Bukovinac leveled serious accusations at the current administration.

"The Biden administration is the most extreme, most radical pro-abortion administration in the history of our nation," Bukovinac declared. "Repealing the Hyde Amendment and forcing the taxpayer funding of abortions would increase abortion dramatically in this country at all gestational ages, and that's absolutely terrifying."

Bukovinac argued that the current political climate has made for "abortion extremism" in the United States to become rampant. Meanwhile, the Catholic News Agency reported that more and more Democrats have called for the complete abolishing of the Hyde Amendment.

In June 2019, then-presidential candidate Biden admitted, "I've been working through the finer details of my health care plan like others in this race, and I've been struggling with the problems that Hyde now presents."

When President Biden last month signed a $2 trillion COVID relief bill, it did not include Hyde Amendment language, enabling pro-abortion influence to seep through the bill. Now, pro-life Democrats and advocates are alarmed that billions of dollars in health care spending will be funneled into abortion providers and coverage.

These include pro-life Evangelicals who felt like they were tricked into giving their support for Biden.