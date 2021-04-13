Sean Feucht was honored with the William J. Seymour Award, acknowledging his efforts to fuel revival all across America.

According to CBN News, the award recognizes ministry leaders, exhibiting Seymour's characteristics who led the Azusa Street revival that inspired the modern Pentecostal movement. Former awardees include Lou Engle, Bishop T.D. Jakes and the late Dr. Myles Munroe.

Feucht has been traveling around the country to hold "Let Us Worship" concerts since last year, following California's pandemic restrictions that hampered Christians to freely worship God in churches. The worship leader would later organize his concerts all across United States, bringing hope to believers.

He expressed his delight over receiving the award on social media.

"One of greatest honors of my life. I was given the William J Seymour award on the 115th anniversary of the Azusa Street revival in the exact birthplace in LA. Those who know me well understand that GLOBAL REVIVAL is what I live and die for - well beyond anything music-related - so this means everything!" he wrote on Instagram.

He also revealed that the Senate in California presented him with an "official recognition certificate," canceling all the fines, threats and notices issued to him for performing his events. He ended the post with a quote from Seymour.

Speaking to CBN News, Feucht explained that Christians must follow the call and they must have the courage to do such, citing events in the Book of Acts. He recalled how Paul and Peter prayed with the believers to ask for boldness to face the government.

He also said that experiencing the miracles of God in his events, seeing people getting healed, inspired him to continue organizing the worship concerts.

He mentioned about the man who was able to walk again after nine months, joining them on stage, dancing. The evening after, he saw another guy came on his wheelchair suffering from ALS. The man who was healed the night before, went to pray for the person with ALS and the latter got healed too.

Further, the worship leader stated that more than healing, he is delighted to see that souls are won back for Jesus, describing it as the "greatest miracle."

"I trust that God is so good and when He says by 'His stripes we are healed,' I just believe He's going to do it. The greatest miracle we're experiencing is not that bodies are getting healed - which we love that- but it's that hearts are returning home to Jesus. People are running down to the altar to give their lives to Jesus...that's the greatest miracle we could ever experience," he shared.

"We're experiencing a move of God and it's happening across America. These are incredible times to be alive and I hope that this encourages you. There's a hunger for a move of God and we have to press in for it," Feucht concluded.

Aside from receiving the award, Feucht also enjoyed a recent victory as his "Let Us Worship" album topped the iTunes charts.

For the next weekend, worship concerts will take place in Missouri and Arkansas. Visit "Let Us Worship" to know more about the events.