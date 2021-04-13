A group of black ministers reportedly exposed President Joe Biden and former Georgia State House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams' lies about the Georgia election bill.

Breitbart revealed that the Conservative Clergy of Color on Monday published at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution a full-page advertisement that calls out Biden and Abrams for their "lies" on the new law.

The Conservative Clergy of Color said Biden and Abram's agenda is "devastating" to Atlanta's minority-owned small businesses amidst the Major League Baseball's decision to discontinue the games in the city. Breitbart described the advertisement in having two columns: one for "lies" and one for "truth"

The said bill, signed by Governor Brian Kemp, requires identification for absentee ballot voting that the extreme left find "restrictive" of voter rights.

In the advertisement, the photo of Biden and Abrams is displayed on top with their names in all capitals written beneath it forming part of the title, "Joe Biden and Stacey Abrams: Stop Lying About The Georgia Election Integrity Act!"

"Stop Lying" was in bigger fonts reversed in print behind a dark background that is separates the name of the said Democrats and what they are called to do. The ad invites the public to join in the campaign, "Easy To Vote. Hard To Cheat," by signing up in their website and clearly indicated that it was "paid for" the Conservative Clergy of Color.

Specifically, the lies it identified are: the new law restricts early voting, voter ID requirements are racially discriminatory, restrictions on distributing food and water to voters are intended to make voting more uncomfortable for minority voters, the new law eliminates absentee ballot drop boxes, and the new law "takeovers" of local election administration.

The truths, on the other hand, come which check marks and are as follows:

The law expands early voting hours and additional weekend voting opportunities, including Sundays.

IDs are necessary for numerous everyday activities, and the law even lets voters use documents like utility bills of state-issued IDs.

The law only prohibits using free food and beverages as a form of electioneering.

Drop boxes never existed before the pandemic. The new law creates rules to keep them--and the ballots inside--secure.

The law protects voters when local officials fail to prevent excessive lines or struggle to process absentee ballots.

"There's nothing 'racist' about the Election Integrity Act, and it's certainly not 'Jim Crow 2.0. Your lies are now devastating minority small businesses in Atlanta following the MLB's decision to move its All-Star Game to Denver, resulting in a loss of $100 million in business. Enough is enough," the ad said.

In their official statement, the Conservative Clergy of Color said that "around $100 million in potential business" have been lost due to the lies of the left that lead to Major League Baseball in leaving the state, affecting minor businesses.

One of the member-ministries of CCC, Glory to God Ministries through its Founder Bishop Aubrey Shines, said in the statement that the new law is meant to "protect the sanctity of every legal vote" and the lies purported by Biden and Abram by associating it with "Jim Crow" is actually "an insult to millions of Black Americans." Shines also decried allegations that the new law is "just another example of political theatre.

"Biden and Abrams keep saying the Election Integrity Act is worse than Jim Crow, which is an insult to the millions of Black Americans. The truth is that this law actually expands access to the ballot box, while also taking common-sense steps to protect the sanctity of every legal vote. We believe that it should be easy to vote and hard to cheat and the Georgia Integrity Act makes that possible for all voters," Shines said in the official statement.

"Like elections, lies have consequences," he stressed.