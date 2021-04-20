Outspoken Trump-supporter Mike Lindell is firing back at Dominion Voting Systems with his own lawsuit claiming "suppression of speech" and is asking for $1.6 billion in damages.

The MyPillow CEO and prominent Trump-supporter has filed a lawsuit against Dominion Voting Systems over defamation claims. Lindell announced on Monday through his newly launched freedom of speech website "Frank" that his company, MyPillow, has filed a counter lawsuit against Dominion Voting Systems for its "illegal campaign to punish and silence their critics."

According to WND, the MyPillow CEO is just another in the long list of individuals and organizations that Dominion Voting Systems have targeted following the 2020 U.S. Presidential Elections. According to CNBC, the election-technology firm filed a lawsuit against Lindell and the MyPillow company in February, accusing them both of spreading conspiracy theories that Dominion manipulated the votes to proclaim Joe Biden the winner.

Dominion is asking for $1.3 billion in punitive and compensatory damages for Lindell's "viral disinformation campaign" that "irreparably damaged" Dominion's reputation.

In response, the MyPillow CEO is filing a counter lawsuit that seeks $1.6 billion, "in support of the marketplace of ideas and to remedy the grave harm that has been suffered by MyPillow as a result of Dominion's suppression of speech and attacks on the Company."

Lindell bravely led Trump supporters in pushing for an investigation into the presidential election results, especially in battleground states that were allegedly influenced by fraud. Almost every legal case based on the evidence was dismissed on technical grounds, not on merit. What the justice system has not looked into is how election officials in states were allowed to change the policies and procedures without the permission of state lawmakers.

The MyPillow CEO is arguing that Dominion Voting Systems is trampling on his right to free speech under the First Amendment. The announcement of his countersuit was announced through a livestream that marked his right-wing website, Frank. According to Forbes, Lindell is accusing Dominion of acting as a "state governmental function of administering public elections" and therefore violating the First and Fourteenth Amendments.

"Having never commented on the election or Dominion, MyPillow has nonetheless borne the full wrath of Dominion's illegal campaign of intimidation," MyPillow alleged in the lawsuit. The company plans to ensure that Dominion is held "accountable for the extreme and destructive consequences of its bullying and wrongful tactics which have directly harmed MyPillow and its employees."

During the livestream, Lindell had lawyer Alan Dershowitz, who is representing him in the lawsuit, speak about how Dominion Voting Systems is violating the First Amendment rights of the MyPillow CEO.

Dershowitz accused Dominion of refusing to show their source codes and went on to compare voting machines to pillows. He argued that there is "some secret poison in its formula" that Dominion is trying to hide. He also insisted that Dominion was "doing it as the government of the United States." The First Amendment normally applies to government agencies. Dershowitz concluded by encouraging listeners to stand alongside the MyPillow CEO and defend free speech.