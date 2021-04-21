Lauren Daigle performed her song "Look Up Child" in "American Idol" on Monday night.

The special Comeback show featured 10 finalists from last season, Billboard wrote.

It was a triumphant return for Daigle who has been a contestant of the show for multiple seasons but failed to win the title.

She first tried in 2010 and was cut before the Top 24 round. She joined again the next year, however, she did not make it to Hollywood. On her third and final time, she took her chance in 2012 but was dropped in the first Las Vegas round.

Daigle continued her passion for music and released her first album in 2015, "How can It Be."

She also released "Look Up Child" in 2018 which debuted at No. 3 on the Top 200 Albums chart. Her song "You Say" became the longest-running No. 1 song of any genre on Billboard Hot charts, reigning for 125 weeks.

She went on to win two Grammy Awards, seven Billboard Music Awards, four American Music Awards and ten GMA Dove Music Awards. She also performed in sold-out concerts around the world.

Speaking to Billboard, she expressed her excitement on returning to the Idol stage.

"I'm excited to be back with people that I so enjoy. We did rehearsals and the Idol team...We had a ball. The band nailed it, and just how tight the [production staff] works together is amazing but it's also really refreshing how kind they are," she said.

When asked about her American Idol journey, she said that she does not "have any disdain or any negativity" towards the program.

She continued by explaining how her experience helped her grow.

"At the time I was so young and naïve and I don't think I knew who I was yet. So I could have been pulled in so many different directions artistically. I feel like it gave me an opportunity to step back. And 'no' can be good. It creates resilience and it increases your understanding of why it is that you do what you do," she said.

"When you feel the sting of a 'no,' it only prompts you as to why you actually want the 'yes.' And so for me, I feel like it was good to learn and to grow. I'm actually really excited that it worked out this way and that we have this harmonious relationship and we get to do fun things like this week together," the singer further stated.

Daigle is a singer and songwriter from Louisiana. She suffered from infectious mononucleosis when she was in high school that kept her out of school for two years. Then, she went to a charter school where she actually graduated early.

She took a year off from school and went to Brazil to do mission work. She then attended Louisiana State University, pursuing a degree in Child and Family Studies. Because of her passion for music, she joined a choir and led it while completing her course. Encouraged by her family, she auditioned for American Idol which helped her to be what she is today.

Daigle is now known as one of the best performers of contemporary Christian music.