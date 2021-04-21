A writer said that Joe Biden betrayed Christians who believed his promises in the campaign trail.

In her article in The Federalist, Mary Vought criticized Biden for failure to fulfill his commitment on the country's refugee policy when he was still campaigning for presidency. She also pointed out a number of the administration's regulations that showed disregard to human life and religious freedom.

"Believers who care about values, life, and religious liberty continue to find that the new administration has let them down time and time again. While Biden may attend Mass regularly, many of his policy positions raise questions of how diligently he practices his Catholic faith outside the four walls of his church," she said.

Vought mentioned about Wall Street Journal's Sheila Joiner who wrote about her frustration over Biden. Joiner described herself as "a committed Christian in a conservative Texas church." She said that even though her decision was not popular in her social circle, she voted for Biden in her belief that the Democratic presidential candidate would be true to his promise to raise the annual refugee ceiling to 125,000.

But his action last Friday violated his pledge.

Biden's administration claimed last week that the refugee cap of 15,000 for the year will not be raised. The decision was heavily criticized. Thus, the White House was forced to change its stance and announced that it would try to raise the cap before May 15.

"On top of the betrayal many pro-Biden evangelicals feel over the refugee fiasco, the White House's egregious actions on human life and religious liberty add insult to injury for all those of Christian faith," she continued.

Vought said that the National Institutes of Health announced the reversal of ban on fetal tissue research last week. She also disclosed that the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) resumed its support to the Planned Parenthood by allowing federal funding on abortion.

Further, she revealed that Congress approved the $34.2 billion subsidy increase for Obamacare plans, which she said "contain 'restrictions' on funding of insurance plans covering abortion". She added that the $35.1 billion subsidy for COBRA coverage also covers abortion with no restrictions.

Moreover, Vought noted of the "record number of illegal crossings" and overflow of children in detention facilities. She said that Biden promised to close those detention centers but instead overturned some of Trump's effective immigration policies.

"The damage to human life and religious liberty won't just end there, of course," she further stated.

She went on to say about Biden's reversal of support for the Hyde Amendment, just to win the "far left" during his presidency campaign. This, she said, would repeal the pro-life protection policy, enabling "taxpayer-funded abortion-on-demand."

She also predicted that HHS' Xavier Becerra will withdraw the "conscience protections" that Trump has put in place in 2019.

The writer said that Biden will continue with his "moves" and warned that Christians must never trust him again.