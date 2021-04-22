A report raised the possibility that woke companies are coming for Christians as they now market "liberal political causes."

"Corporate America is 'woke'. 'Woke' means being aware of alleged social injustice. So instead of just pitching their products, companies today are pitching political causes. Liberal political causes," CBN News claimed in its report on Tuesday.

CBN alleged that by punishing those with different political views, woke companies are coming for Christians. The media outlet identified various major consumer products that promote the gender ideology and agenda such as Pantene, Dove, Vaseline, and Oreo. It even named fastfood chain Burger King and the Major League Baseball as part of the woke culture.

"Shampoo makers like Pantene used to run commercials about shampoo. Now they're showing lesbian parents helping a biological boy become a girl. Dove is celebrating women's different body types. Vaseline is 'fighting for equity in skincare'. The gay agenda now has the support of the Oreo cookie," CBN pointed out. "And Burger King is warning that bovine flatulence from the cows it depends on for burgers is causing climate change."

CBN News said that the woke culture could lead to Christian persecution like what's happening in China based on the book "Live Not By Lies: A Manual For Christian Dissidents" written by Rod Dreher.

As per Dreher, the woke culture is pushing America towards totalitarianism through corporations like Walmart and Apple who are "richer and more powerful than some countries in this world" and can push people into siding with them on "virtues" they fight for.

"They're going to use the power that they have within the corporations and every other institution to persecute the church. People think I'm radical for saying this sort of thing, but I'm telling you, it's coming," Dreher forewarned.

CBN said that woke corporations tell people how to think "correctly" on social issues based on the book "The Dictatorship Of Woke Capital: How Political Correctness Captured Big Business" by Stephen Soukup.

In the book, Soukup revealed that there is a current trend in American history where an "elite ruling class" act as though "they know better" and that they take care of "the poor, stupid, American people" by helping them understand what they need, want, and what's best for them.

CBN News highlighted in its report that more that a conference was held by more than 120 CEOs and business leaders where they discussed Georgia's election integrity law and sought to "punish" the state and other states who intend to implement a similar legislation.

Former President Donald Trump urged to boycott the companies the said CEOs and business leaders represent, which included Coca-Cola, Delta Airlines, JPMorgan Chase, UPS, ViacomCBS, Cisco, Merck, and Citigroup. Trump called on Republicans and conservatives "to fight back" by not patronizing the said companies' products whose actions mirror those from socialist nations.

Following Trump's statements, NBC News reported that Kentucky Representative Mitch McConnell warned "corporate America" to keep out of politics and focus on their purpose as businesses and to avoid being caught in "one of America's greatest political debates." NBC said the legislator actually called out thrice to corporate America on Georgia's voting laws.

"So my warning, if you will, to corporate America is to stay out of politics. It's not what you're designed for. And don't be intimidated by the left into taking up causes that put you right in the middle of one of America's greatest political debates," McConnell stressed.