Chinese government representatives are throwing a tantrum after the U.S. Congress passed a new measure that pushes back against the communist state's human rights and economic abuses.

The recent "Strategic Competition Act of 2021" was met with overwhelming support in the U.S. Congress with a vote of 21-1, sending it to the 100-member Senate that will review the measure before it becomes law. Backed by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, the bipartisan bill condemning CCP's abuses aims to challenge China's human rights and economic abuses. Another bill set in motion is calling for billions in technology research. But China is not having it.

According to Reuters, Senate committee members are calling for even more actions against China and the Chinese Communist Party's abuses after adding dozens of amendments to the bill. One particular clause will order a boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics set in 2022. The U.S. Commission on Religious Freedom initially recommended a boycott, but the bipartisan bill has ordered U.S. officials to boycott the sporting event instead, not U.S. athletes.

"With this overwhelming bipartisan vote, the Strategic Competition Act becomes the first of what we hope will be a cascade of legislative activity for our nation to finally meet the China challenge across every dimension of power, political, diplomatic, economic, innovation, military and even cultural," Democratic Senator Bob Menendez, Senate panel chairman, declared.

Menendez and Republican Senator Jim Risch worked together to develop the bipartisan bill condemning CCP's abuses. China did not take it well.

One America News Network reported that Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Wang Wenbin was the first to condemn the bipartisan bill, which he claimed "distorts the facts, confuses right and wrong, plays up the 'China threat theory'...and grossly interferes in China's internal affairs."

"It is fraught with outdated Cold War mentality and zero-sum thinking and reflects the hegemonic mentality and self-supremacy of the U.S. that does not allow normal development of other countries," Wang claimed.

The bipartisan bill, which spans 280 pages, covers a hefty amount of issues relating to America's response to China and CCP's abuses, including the communist state's increased budgets for strategic military projects and China's punishment for the human rights abuses against ethnic and religious minorities such as the Uyghurs.

China decried the bipartisan bill, which they claimed is filled with what they call "falsehoods," especially those pertaining to the Uyghur genocide in the counrty's Xinjiang province, where systemic ethnic cleansing had been in effect since at least 2017.

With regards to the Uyghur genocide, the CCP is telling a very different story. While Chinese authorities were accusing the U.S. of carrying out a misinformation campaign about the handling of Uyghur communities, they themselves were making one of their own: CCP claimed that the Uyghurs deserved to be labeled as "extremists'' and mistreated because they were "lacking the mental sophistication" to understand and accept communism.

Despite the negative reaction of China over the bipartisan bill condemning CCP's abuses, Wang, in a move to gaslight America, claimed that "China is willing to form a relationship with the U.S. without confrontation or conflict, with mutual respect and win-win cooperation."