True or False? Governments, in several nations, have violated the right to free speech by censoring writers and healthcare personnel who dissented from the mainstream narrative reporting on COVID-19 virus. This effectively hampered successful information regarding the virus's development and eroded public confidence in government decisions.

Since July 10, 2020, a vast range of foreign scientists and researchers have gathered to find answers to concerns about the "corona crisis" that are being raised by an increasing number of people around the globe, Charisma reported.

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich (born 1958) and Kassandra Mouzis Brudenell, along with their colleagues from the German Corona Investigative Committee, testified regarding the "Corona Scandal," Charisma Magazine reported.

The summary of the committee's conclusions states:

"The corona crisis, according to all we know today, must be renamed a 'Corona Scandal' and those responsible for it must be criminally prosecuted and sued for civil damages ... the corona fraud scandal has meanwhile unfolded into probably the greatest crime against humanity ever committed."

Such a big and serious allegation from a group of experts must go through a judicial investigation. In his testimony, Fuellmich posed the following questions:

"Is there a corona pandemic, or is there only a PCR-test pandemic? Specifically, does a positive PCR-test result mean that the person tested is infected with COVID-19, or does it mean absolutely nothing in connection with the COVID-19 infection?" "Do the so-called anti-corona measures, such as the lockdown, mandatory face masks, social distancing and quarantine regulations, serve to protect the world's population from coronavirus, or do these measures serve only to make people panic so that they believe-without asking any questions-that their lives are in danger, so that in the end the pharmaceutical and tech industries can generate huge profits from the sale of PCR tests, antigen and antibody tests and vaccines, as well as the harvesting of our genetic fingerprints?"



Fuellmich also said: "More and more scientists, but also lawyers, recognize that, as a result of the deliberate panic-mongering, and the corona measures enabled by this panic, democracy is in great danger of being replaced by fascist totalitarian models."

Note that this was in July 2020 and note that they did not deny the existence of a coronavirus. Their beef was on the questionable declaration of a 'pandemic' by WHO and the many unhelpful policies levied widely on the public which not only devastated the economy, but also crushed many people's hopes.

Millions of unnecessary deaths would have also been avoided as poignantly pointed out by Dr Michael Yeadon. (At present, Yeadon and the committee were either shadow banned or flagged by the Big Tech).

But was Fuellmich right about his claim that there's an attempt to replace democracy with totalitarian rule? Are some governments officials and politicians using the coronavirus pandemic to tighten their grip over people? People only need to look at the successive events that unfolded.

According to Human Rights Watch, minorities were blamed of deliberately spreading the virus in countries like India and United Kingdom.

Journalists and others have been jailed and imprisoned in Bangladesh, Cambodia, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, Turkey, and Venezuela for commenting on or sharing views about COVID-19 on social media.

In Bolivia, authorities have used COVID-19 as an excuse to punish political rivals with up to ten years in jail for distributing "misinformation."

In Uganda, the government imposed absurdly high payments on individuals who were subjected to mandatory isolation.

Authorities in Greece and Bosnia and Herzegovina have quarantined migrants in camps due to COVID-19 concerns, but the lack of health controls suggests the virus could quickly spread.

In Myanmar, internally displaced Rohingya with inadequate health care facilities need approval from authorities to get urgent treatment beyond the camps.

Police abuse of citizens found to be breaking curfew or stay-at-home instructions has also attracted condemnation in the Democratic Republic of Congo, France, Kenya, the Philippines, South Africa, and Uganda.

What about people's privacy?

China, Iran, and Russia use digital monitoring measures in their COVID-19 response, endangering individuals' rights to privacy, free speech, and association.

Armenia and Israel enacted broad regulations that jeopardize privacy by forcing telephone providers to hand over phone call logs and location details to authorities.

Current laws in South Korea encourage officials to transmit anonymized details regarding individuals' movements to the general public, but the amendments have provided such specificity that citizens are concerned about their private lives being revealed.

Although data security assurances differ depending on the situation, France, Germany, India, Italy, Poland, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and the United States are either investigating or have even begun utilizing mobile phone location data or facial recognition.

What about religious freedom?

In Canada, a church in Edmonton was shutdown and its pastor jailed for holding worship services beyond the allowed capacity. One was reportedly harassed twice by the authorities during their services. To the authorities, these violation of health orders must be gravely dealt with it even if it means ignoring the citizens' charter rights.

In Ireland, in-person religious meetings were now considered a criminal offense.

In China, the CCP has intensified its assault on churches, as well as the arbitrary detention of Christians and other minorities.

In the U.S., the cancelling of religious rights and beliefs through legislation, tech censorship, banning of books, and the targeting of individuals have spiked throughout the pandemic.

There are more to cite, but these examples should be enough to demonstrate that the announcement of a 'pandemic' in response to the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus was exaggerated which enabled anyone with an axe to grind to manipulate citizens to their hearts' content. Naturally, the woke media and political machine would attempt to conceal incompetence while exaggerating accomplishments.