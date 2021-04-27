Canadian police officers armed with guns returned to the front door of a Canadian church to issue notice that the church was breaching government coronavirus orders, only to be confronted by the pastor who told them to immediately vacate the premises.

"I do not cooperate with Gestapo," said Artur Pawlowski, pastor of The Cave of Adullam in Canada. "I do not talk to the Nazis. You came in your uniforms like thugs. That's what you are - brownshirts of Adolf Hitler. You are Nazi Gestapo Communist Fascists."

The pastor captured footage of his second standoff with the authorities. As explained in an earlier report, he does it for his protection.

"Please, you don't have to get in my personal space," the health inspection officer said. "Well, you're in my personal space," Pastor Pawlowski replied. He stood firm and held the officers outside the chapel.

The officer still attempted to initiate a dialogue to justify the "health order," but the pastor would not hear it.

"You see, this is what the Gestapo is doing...I do not cooperate with Nazis. Talk to my lawyer," he told them. "You are coming to the place of worship to intimidate. You can make an appointment on another day."

Seeing that the minister was one tough nut to crack, the officers finally decided to leave.

Turning the camera to himself, the pastor explained his tirade.

"This is what most people don't understand...You think that they are here for your health? Seriously? They could come any day of the week. They could call me. They could say, 'Hey! We wanna inspect your facility. We wanna come. No.No. They wanna do it during the church service because they have a purpose, they have an agenda," he said.

Pawloski's warning to the West

Pawlowski also went into a monologue about the methodical stripping of people's rights. As previously explained, he and his family fled their home country which had fallen into communists' rulers' hands. He grew up seeing firsthand how a government mistreats citizens. Seeing the same pattern emerging in his adoptive country, the veteran minister would rather fight than cower in fear.

"History is teaching us that those types of people will never stop," he continued while explaining that it begins with the subtle dissolution of rights.

"One cut at a time, one law at a time, and then eventually, you're going to wake up, and you will be in a concentration camp like my brother says, 'turn into a soap,'" he said.

Pawlowski added that he and his brother had been warning Westerners about what was coming but people just laughed at them. They were accused of just making it up, that they were mere conspiracy theorists, and that they were blowing it out of proportion.

"You think that this (only) happens in Russia, in China, but it's happening here in the Western Democracy," he noted.

Additionally, the Cave of Adullam pastor claimed that constraints imposed under the cover of a health emergency constitute "medical tyranny." The terrifying part is when police press their case hard and resort to harming civilians in the name of "just doing their job."

"I truly believe that they're pushing hard because they want a reaction. They want a martial law. They want a revolution," he surmised.