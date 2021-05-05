Planned Parenthood is responsible for 40% of all abortions in the United States, and the death of a reported 247 Black babies per day. Despite this, the abortion behemoth declares on social media that "Black lives matter" and that "justice for all of Black America" is needed.

According to Liberty Counsel's contributory research for Charisma, abortion-related killings of the unborn are 69 times more prevalent in the Black population than HIV deaths, 31 times more prevalent than (all other) homicides, 3.6 times more prevalent than cancer-related deaths, and 3.5 times more common than cardiac disease deaths.

The estimate in the CDC's study said there were 117,626 black babies in the U.S. who died because of surgical abortion in 2018, which included almost one-third of all abortions that year.

"Black women have been experiencing abortions at a rate nearly four times that of white women for more than 30 years ... The evidence is clear that for many decades Black children in the United States have not had, and do not have today, an equal opportunity to survive until birth," the researchers said from another study.

"Abortion is the hushed killer of Black life that has silenced millions of George Floyds before they even took their first breath of air. Yet, in this remarkable moment of social reform history, the lives of Black preborn children have been forgotten," said Dr. James Sherley, one of the study's contributors, in an op-ed in the Washington Times.

Liberty Counsel states that in the 25 U.S. counties with the most abortions, Planned Parenthood has strategically placed 86 percent of its abortion facilities in or around minority communities. These 25 counties are home to 19% of the United States' populace, comprising 28% of the Black population and 37% of the Hispanic/Latino population.

Blacks and Hispanics/Latinos account for more than half of the population in 12 of these counties. Black people make up just 12.6 percent of the population, while Hispanics and Latinos make up 16.3 percent. The largest abortion facility in America, run by Planned Parenthood, is located in the heart of a Black and Hispanic community.

Revisiting PP's Dark History

Margaret Sanger, the founder of the Planned Parenthood Federation of America, share Adolf Hitler's and the Chinese Communist Party's eugenics worldview and saw abortion as a means for fertility growth and weeding out "undesirable" races and people in order to create a stronger human race. To help establish a superior species, Sanger established "The Birth Control League" (later called Planned Parenthood) in 1916, the first birth control clinic in the United States.

"We do not want word to go out that we want to exterminate the Negro population, and the minister is the man who can straighten out that idea if it ever occurs to any of their more rebellious members," Sanger wrote in a letter to Clarence Gable in 1939.

Johnson: "I'm the Head of Planned Parenthood. We're Done Making Excuses for Our Founder"

"We will no longer make excuses or apologize for Margaret Sanger's actions. But we can't simply call her racist, scrub her from our history, and move on. We must examine how we have perpetuated her harms over the last century-as an organization, an institution, and as individuals," wrote Alexis McGill Johnson, current president of PPFA.

To this Liberty counsel asked, "So, if Johnson is committed to ending racism and "changing" their operations, does that mean Planned Parenthood will no longer commit abortions of Black, Hispanic, Asian, Caucasian, or for that matter, any children?

During the 2019-2020 fiscal year, Planned Parenthood aborted the lives of 354,871 unborn babies. According to the company's most recent fiscal report, this is an expansion of 9,199 from the prior year. In the United States, Planned Parenthood conducted a total of 972 abortions every day, bringing in more than $1.64 billion in sales. That ensures one of the country's most successful "non-profits" made a $69.7 million profit after expenditures.

"Planned Parenthood continues Margaret Sanger's legacy of murdering unborn children based on their race, sex, and disability," comments Mat Staver, Liberty Counsel founder and chairman.

"The Planned Parenthood leadership can make excuses or apologize for Sanger's racist actions, but until Planned Parenthood ends the murder and trafficking of innocent children of all races, mere lip service is meaningless, "he pointed out.

"Planned Parenthood remains the legacy of its racist founder whose mission was to eliminate 'undesirable' humans by depriving them of the right to life."