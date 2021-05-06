An aging Romanian immigrant in Troy, Michigan, is at death's door. Her two ordained sons want to pray for her as she's dying. One of them traveled 800 help his brother put their mother to rest. Neither son, however, would be able to see their mother until they receive a COVID vaccine.

Since they have theological and moral opposition to the COVID shots, the sons have offered to use some other kind of protection. Prior to the visit, they pledged to carry the most stringent personal protection/biohazard gear and submit to some kind of COVID monitoring.

Notwithstanding, the hospital will not allow these caring to sons see their mother until they undergo the experimental COVID injections, which are only for "emergency use only," the Liberty Counsel (LC), via a report on Charisma News, said.

But according to the hospital's regulations, patients that do not have COVID, are in a dangerous or urgent situation, or need assistance talking can have visitors,

The beliefs of this family prohibit them from taking the COVID shot. The hospital, on the other hand, declines to comply with their religious exemptions or legitimate demands. Still, unanointed and lonely, this faithful woman is dying.

"Sadly, too many businesses, hospitals and government entities seem to have forgotten freedom and have totally abandoned common sense. But we are going to help them remember!" LC stated.

LC argued that the choice to receive the COVID shot is entirely subjective. They said that given that all three commercially available shots (Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson) are experimental, not FDA-approved, and have been linked to suspected adverse reactions and fatalities, no one should be forced to take such injections under federal law. Personal choices on whether or not to take a shot should be well-informed.

Furthermore, they assert that the VAERS system of the United States government is one type of knowledge that the mainstream media ignores. This system, also known as the "vaccine accident monitoring system," normally only records around 1% of all vaccine incidents. The true figures are most definitely 90-99% higher.

The figures are shocking, although at fewer than 1% of real casualties. According to VAERS, there were 37 miscarriages, 358 deaths, and 32,822 "adverse reactions" that have not yet resulted in death in the last week.

This suggests that there were five miscarriages, 51.1 fatalities, and 4,688 COVID shot accidents every day in America last week.

"Worse yet, when one considers that the VAERS system historically reports less than 1% of all vaccine injuries, it becomes clear that the COVID shots are killing more people daily than 9/11 did," said LC.

The pro-life organization noted that despite statistics, misguided corporations, doctors, and bureaucrats appear to attempt to coerce Americans into receiving these injections.

Fortunately, the campaign to end mandatory vaccinations continues to gather momentum. When LC started engaging people, 45 measures, including one in the United States House, have been proposed to prohibit vaccine passports and the related monitoring and tracing.

In fact, Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida reportedly signed a bill yesterday prohibiting the government and private sector from issuing vaccine passports. State lawmakers and governors are listening intently, but we do have a long way to go.

"State legislators and executives are hearing you loud and clear, but we have a long way to go," concluded the pro-life champion.