Former President Donald Trump reportedly called President Joe Biden as "one of the most extreme and radical presidents" in American History during the Susan B. Anthony List's Pro-Life Leaders Summit held in Florida on Monday and Tuesday.

According to The Christian Post, Trump called Biden "most radical" out of his pro-abortion policies while hitting on Democrats for wearing "bigger and bigger masks after vaccination" and on the media for their "egregious" treatment of his successor.

The Christian Post cited a tweet by The Federalist Senior Editor Mollie Hemingway who covered the event and tweeted most of what Trump said during his speech in the summit.

"Says Biden is one of most extreme and radical presidents we've had and he's not even aware of it. Jokes that Biden wasn't doing great, academically, even when he was in his prime," Hemingway quoted Trump in saying after announcing that Trump will be speaking at the summit that night of May 4.

Hemingway also quoted Trump in a succeeding post that condemned Virginia Governor Ralph Northam for supporting abortion for babies born alive in January 2020.

"He just pointed out that VA Gov. Ralph Northam got in more trouble for blackface than he did for saying babies who are born should be allowed to die if mother chooses, and that he thought that was opposite of way it should be," Hemingway said.

Trump, whose personal platform now is live, has been fearlessly criticizing Democrats, the Big Tech, and the media through official statements released under the Office Of The Former President. He is now releasing easy to access messages via From The Desk Of Donald J. Trump.

As per the New York Post, the Susan B. Anthony List's Pro-Life Leaders Summit was held in Palm Beach and attended by several Republicans vying for the 2024 presidential elections. The said Republicans are led by Trump and also include Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Florida Senator Rick Scott, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, Texas Senator Ted Cruz, and Florida Senator Marco Rubio. The NY Post said former Vice President Mike Pence was also scheduled to speak in the summit but through video conferencing.

The NY Post explained that the Summit has "long attracted potential Republican White House hopefuls to its events" because of its "mission to end abortion by electing national leaders and advocating for laws that save lives, with a special calling to promote pro-life women leaders."

In its website, the Susan B. Anthony List calls the Biden administration as the "most pro-abortion administration ever." The nationwide network of pro-life Americans has identified five areas the Biden Administration seeks to push abortion in the United States.

"Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and their pro-abortion allies in Washington are determined to use the White House to force taxpayer funding of abortion at-home and abroad, coerce pro-life medical personnel to participate in abortions, to expand brutal and painful late-term abortion on demand, to expand the Supreme Court," the Susan B. Anthony List disclosed.

The five areas sought to be pushed by Biden for abortion are taxpayer-funding, conscience protections, extreme agenda, cabinet appointments, and supreme court. For this, SBA List urged Americans to "be on guard the next four years" since they expect Biden to appoint "abortion extremists to the highest levels of power" in the country, including "activist judges to every vacancy on the federal bench."