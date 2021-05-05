The former President of the United States wasted no time publicly criticizing the likes of CNN, Twitter, Democrats, Liz Cheney, Mitt Romney, and more in his newly established personal platform that connects him with his followers.

Former President Donald Trump has risen above the attacks that Big Tech launched against him earlier this year. The 74-year-old businessman has launched a new section of his website called "From the Desk of Donald J. Trump," which features statements that read very much like his Twitter feed used to, but this time with longer texts.

An introductory video read, "In a time of silence and lies, a beacon of freedom arises. A place to speak freely and safely straight from the desk of Donald J. Trump."

For now, Trump's own platform offers fans to gain direct access to his messages without fear of censorship, but does not yet have the features that allows engagement such as commenting. Supporters can however sign up to get notified when the former president posts and can also share his posts to Facebook and Twitter.

According to WND, the new platform's technology is powered by Campaign Nucleus, a firm that offers services such as a "digital ecosystem made for efficiently managing political campaigns and organizations," built by Trump's former campaign manager, Brad Parscale.

A source familiar with Trump's own platform told FOX News that it is "just a one-way communication" that "allows Trump to communicate with his followers." "From the Desk of Donald J. Trump'' appeared on Tuesday following initial plans to build his own social media platform after he was permanently banned on Twitter and suspended from Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Snapchat.

The launch of the new platform is timely as it is followed by the Facebook Oversight Board's decision to uphold the ban. The former president will still be able to reach his followers without his Facebook and Twitter accounts.

"President Trump's website is a great resource to find his latest statements and highlights from his first term in office, but this is not a new social media platform," Jason Miller, the former president's senior adviser clarified to FOX News. "We'll have additional information coming on that front in the very near future."

Facebook's Oversight Board upheld the ban on President Trump's account, adding that the indefinite suspension is "not appropriate," Fox Business reported. The former president was indefinitely banned from the social network after the chaos that erupted at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

According to NPR, the board received over 9,000 public comments on Trump's case. The final decision will be approved by a majority of the full board, to which Facebook must comply. The board is composed of 20 people, with "a wide range of experts in freedom of expression and international human rights," Kate Klonick of the St. John's University said, explaining that it is a "blue-ribbon panel."

The Facebook Oversight Board is "setting the tone for what they're going to do going forward-how much power they're going to have," especially with cases in which prominent figures such as the former president can be a victim of censorship.