A school in the state of Washington moved to introduce transgenderism to children when a first grade teacher was discovered to have read a book to her students, promoting the advocacy, a move that angered parents.

Jennifer Miller of Geneva Elementary School in Bellingham, Washington read the "I am Jazz" children's book to her students. The information about the incident was forwarded to Young America's Foundation (YAF), a conservative youth advocacy organization.

The book tells about a two-year old boy in his transition process to look more like a girl, with his parents' approval. The story was based on the real-life story of Jazz Jennings, a transgender reality TV star and a spokesperson for transkids. It was written by Jessica Herthel, an LGBT activist, and Jennings himself.

In an email, a concerned parent confirmed that Miller did read the book to little children.

"As a district we are working hard to support all members of our school community and promote inclusion through understanding and compassion," the teacher also said.

Speaking to The Christian Post, YAF Spokeswoman Kara Zupkus revealed that the concerned parent was "very angry" and frustrated for failure of the school board to address the issue. She also stated that the argument led to the parent's pulling of his child from Miller's class.

"When the parent reached out to the school board president, she just responded with a very standard form response, such as, 'We have received your response, thank you for your inquiry.' And beyond that, she never returned the parent's email," Zupkus further said.

YAF's investigation then showed that the school board president, Jennifer Mason, owns an adult toy shop. The organization said that her role in children's education should be questioned and that parents "should make their voices heard."

The YAF spokeswoman mentioned that the concerned parent also coordinated with Greg Baker, the Bellingham Public School superintendent, to address the issue. But Baker requested to tackle the concern over the phone instead of email. The conversation did not push through after he declined to have it recorded.

Zupkus said that the young students' exposure to transgender advocacy is a "sad state of affairs for public education," an incident which would inspire other students and parents "to push for school choice." She declared that things such as this should not be allowed "to keep happening in [the country's] public schools."

"It's insanity. They're really pushing a leftist agenda with no apologies. And parents need to hold their school board members accountable. They need to hold their teachers accountable, the superintendent, everyone needs to be held accountable. So it really is up to the parents when it involves children this young to get involved," Zupkus further stated.

Other books have also came out, advocating progressive ideologies in children. These include "Woke Baby," "A is for Activist" and "The GayBCs."

To counter this "progressive literature craze," Lauren Southern wrote "The ABC's of Morality," a book that aims "to combat the woke takeover of children's literature with wholesomeness instead."