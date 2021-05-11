Global Fire Ministries has confirmed that its founder, Jeff Jansen, has abandoned his wife and family to "pursue his own desires" and is "unrepentant and unremorseful."

According to Christian Post, Jansen was ordered to stand down as co-senior leader of the operation by the Tennessee-based evangelical church last Wednesday because his "unscriptural" behaviors no longer make him fit for leadership.

His wife, Jan, with whom he has been married for nearly 26 years, now leads Global Fire Ministries.

In a statement released on May 5, the ministry explained that "due to a pattern of making poor moral choices, and bad coping mechanisms, character flaws became obvious which disqualified Jeff from New Testament leadership."

"His lifestyle in the home, traveling on the road, and in the House of God, has fallen below Biblical standards laid out for those in leadership. He has been confronted concerning these flaws numerous times over a period of time," the statement said.

It went on that rather than committing to the healing and restoration phase, Jeff Jansen recently made the deliberate choice to abandon his wife and family in order to fulfill his own interests.

Although the ministry solicited prayers, it also noted that "any pursuit of further ministry on Jeff's behalf is not under the umbrella and blessing of Global Fire Ministries."

Who is Jeff Jansen

Jansen who has championed his causes for nearly two decades, is referred to on his professional networking site as "a revivalist whose ministry of faith, power and revelation has affected the lives of thousands." He was among those who forecasted that former President Donald Trump would seek a second term.

According to his profile, "Jeff's burning desire is to see churches, cities, regions and whole nations completely transformed by the power of God."

He is said to move in the prophetic and miracle healing anointing and that he can "release the Glory of God in fresh fire everywhere he goes."

Jansen is also characterized as a musical leader with a distinct anointing, often preaching and unveiling the Lord's instructions through worship. He is known to often operate in the prophetic stream of revelation gifts, with or without music.

CP noted that although other ministers in the prophetic movement, such as Jeremiah Johnson, have apologized for wrongly forecasting Trump's second term, Jansen insists that "he is our president."

Jansen said in an April 25 video message, which he reposted on Sunday that "he [Trump] is our president, and I don't back up from that."

He also said that he believes that several things could occur very soon, ranging from global economic reform to the dismantling of many organizations that have existed for a long period of time.

Additionally, he requested prayers for his family and children, claiming that he was being targeted by left-wing extremists.

"There's all kinds of crazy things being said about me: defaming and threats and death threats, family," he said, "I know where it's all coming from - crazy left-wing radicals that are spawned through the multiple newspapers."

"God's gonna vindicate," he added.