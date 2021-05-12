Israel's Iron Dome protected citizens from terrorist attacks by the Palestinian Hamas group.

Hamas' rocket barrage that rained down on the region on Monday night is no match for Israel's Iron Dome short-range missile defense system. The Hamas terrorist group fired up to more than a thousand rockets from Gaza targeting Jerusalem and southern Israel.

Videos making the rounds on social media showed how Israel's Iron Dome protected the citizens below the skies when the short-range missile defense system targeted the Hamas rocket barrage.

According to Breitbart, the Iron Dome of Israel was able to fire missiles from batteries, intercepting the rockets from Hamas' barrage and destroying them mid-flight to prevent them from landing and detonating in the cities below. Some of the rockets launched by the Hamas terrorist group landed in Israel and caused damage, but no one was reported to have been killed by the attacks.

The Israel Defense Forces reported that a total of 1,050 rockets was fired at Israel in a period of 40 hours. "This is why we need to defend ourselves," the IDF said.

The Iron Dome was developed by Israeli defense technology company Rafael with financial and technical support from the U.S. Following its successful development and deployment, the U.S. has purchased Iron Dome batteries to defend the country from similar threats.

According to the Washington Post, the Iron Domes that were used to respond to the most recent Palestinian terrorist attack in Israel was first used in 2011 to prevent short-range rockets and artillery like those fired by the Hamas group in Gaza. The technology relies on a radar system and analysis to determine if an incoming rocket is a threat and intercepting it if the system finds that it is indeed one. The interceptors, which are fired from a launch site or a mobile unit, are used to detonate the incoming rocket mid-air.

A separate Breitbart report also showed that several high-ranking commanders of the Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror groups were slain in Israeli raids on Tuesday in what was called the "Operation Guadian of the Walls."

The IDF eliminated over 100 targets in the Gaza Strip between Monday and Tuesday following the Hamas rocket barrage. At least 23 people perished in the Israeli attacks, reportedly including nine minors. About 107 Palestinians were injured.

Former President Donald Trump took to his new microblog to speak out on the Palestinian terrorist attack on Israel, once again criticizing the Biden administration for his "weakness and lack of support for Israel" which is "leading to new attacks on our allies" and causing the world to become "more violent and more unstable."

"Israel's adversaries knew that the United States stood strongly with Israel and there would be swift retribution if Israel was attacked," the former president wrote. "America must always stand with Israel and make clear that the Palestinians must end the violence, terror, and rocket attacks, and make clear that the U.S. will always strongly support Israel's right to defend itself."

Ex-U.S. ambassador to Israel Martin S. Indyk told the New York Times that President Biden has a "conflict management, rather than conflict resolution" approach to the conflicts in Israel. He urged the president to "become more active" by appointing an American ambassador to Jerusalem, building a consulate in Jerusalem and "[establishing] a dialogue with the Palestinians."

The White House said on Tuesday that U.S. officials have "private, lower-level contacts" with Palestinian leaders, including Palestinian Authority president Mahmoud Abbas' senior adviser, Hussein al-Sheikh.

Editor's note: Updated report to correct details regarding the Iron Dome's efficiency in intercepting Hamas' rockets. We apologize for the mistake.