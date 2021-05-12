The cousin of slain Delaware Officer Corporal Keith Heacock, Larry Schwartz, honored him in his funeral on Monday then hit the media for their bias against policemen.

The Blaze reported that Schwartz, also a policeman but retired, called his cousin a "hero" for being a "first responder" to an unarmed criminal that can "kill" and pointed out how the media would give highlight to the death of suspects over the death of the police.

"Giving everything he had to make sure he could get back to his family, but that didn't happen because in the real world, criminals don't always comply and unarmed criminals can kill you. This caused a nightmare these first responders will have for the rest of their lives, but here we are today paying tribute for our hero," Schwartz said.

"If Cpl. Heacook had to take the actor's life, what would have happened to his life? It would've been hell. The media would've been here in full force," he pointed out. "'Unarmed this, unarmed that' every night without fail."

Schwartz raised that if his cousin lived, there would be an investigation on the incident while Heacock would be "placed on administrative leave." The investigation, he said, "would have taken weeks," and during that time the media would have put Heacock's life "under a microscope, as it's easy for folks who have no idea about police work."

"His family would be shunned. Even when Keith was cleared, that does not generate enough news," he stressed.

Heacock was the first responder to a 911 call over the Delamar's Yorkshire Estates community where a fight involving Randon Wilkerson and some residents took place.

Wilkerson attacked Heacock with his own baton when he arrived and dealt blows that dented his head and rendered him unconscious. Wilkerson then stomped at Heacock as he lay on his own blood. The second group of responders was able to put Wilkerson into custody and bring Heacock to the hospital where he fought for his life but lost it.

According to The Blaze, Schwartz also called on the leaders of Delmar's police to "fight" for its officers by instituting change in the system so that the incident will not happen again to good policemen. Heacock was about to retire being 22 years in service.

"Chief Barkley, you're the leader, this is the time for your voice to be heard. I heard your newscast when you said you needed more manpower. Chief, stand up and fight for your officers. Don't be silenced, they deserve it," he said to the official who was present.

Schwartz also called on federal and state officials to "listen to the voices that law enforcement protect." He cited the good cops who take efforts to dutifully do their work daily and "who hates bad officers the most."

"To the federal and state politicians--what are you saying to the men of law enforcement when you shout, 'Defund the police' and 'Strip them of qualified immunity,' yet you keep qualified immunity for yourselves. Stop listening to the loudest voices. Listen to the voices that law enforcement protect," he said.

The Blaze also reported that Maryland Governor Larry Hogan was present during Heacock's funeral, which was mostly attended by co-workers, friends, and family. His eulogy was mostly focused on the legacy he left behind, mostly of how good a public servant and policeman he is.

The governor said that the "heinous crime" done to Heacock "is a reminder of the risks" that policemen "face every single day."