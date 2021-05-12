A coalition of retired French generals have come together to publish a letter warning of a civil war if President Emmanuel Macron's government does not address the "creeping Islamism" inside France's borders.

Twenty retired generals and a number of serving soldiers have come together to sign an open letter published in the right wing magazine, Valeurs Actuelles. In the compelling letter, the retired French generals warned that a civil war could befall France because its government, led by President Emmanuel Macron, is struggling to control mass migration and the imminent rise of Islamism inside the country.

According to WND, the retired generals' open letter was a reaction to a number of recent jihadist attacks, including the beheading of a school teacher in the hands of young men who the French intelligence services never tagged as a threat, and the government's refusal to punish a Black immigrant who killed an elderly Jewish woman while yelling "Allahu Akbar" or "Allah is the Greatest."

The result of the Macron administration's inaction towards such shocking race-fueled crimes has pushed the leader of the conservative National Rally party, Marine Le Pen, ahead of President Macron in polls for the upcoming presidential elections that are to take place in April 2022.

According to the Gatestone Institute, the open letter published in Valeurs Actuelles on April 21 was signed by 20 retired generals, a hundred senior officers, and more than a thousand members of the military.

"The hour is grave. France is in peril," the letter read. "We who, even in retirement, remain soldiers of France, cannot, under the present circumstances, remain indifferent to the fate of our beautiful country."

"Disintegration which, through a certain type of anti-racism, has a single goal: to create division, even hatred, between communities on our soil," the military leaders warned. "Today, some speak of racialism, indigenism and decolonial theories, but by using these terms, hateful and fanatic partisans are trying to spark a racial war."

According to Daily Mail, left-wing parties described the letter as a "call to sedition," but Le Pen, who is rising to become President Macron's biggest rival in the upcoming election, said that "As a citizen and as a politician, I subscribe to your analysis and share your grief."

However, Le Pen argued that change must be achieved as a result of a democratic political process and not through military intervention.

The Macron administration strongly opposed the letter by the retired generals that warned of a potential civil war, with Defense Minister Florence Parly calling these movements as "unacceptable actions." Express reported that Parly ordered "sanctions" for those who have "violated the duty of reserve" and said she has ordered the chief of staff of the armed forces to apply sanctions to members of the military in active duty whose names appear in the letter.

The controversial letter's lead signatory was 80 year old Christian Piquemal who led the Foreign Legion and later lost his privileges as a retired officer when he participated in an anti-Islam demonstration in 2016 and was subsequently arrested. The letter was written by former officer Jean-Pierre Fabre-Bernadac and was co-signed by a thousand more officers in lower ranks.