The "ethnic dog whistle" remark about the term "Christian" as quoted in a New Yorker article is gaining traction on social media after it was used to introduce the write-up on Twitter Thursday.

The Blaze noted the full quotation which states: "The greatest ethnic dog whistle the right has ever come up with is 'Christian,' because it means 'people like us,' it means white."

The outlet reports that the quotation is credited to Samuel Perry, a sociologist at the University of Oklahoma, in a recent New Yorker cover article by Eliza Griswold on "Christian nationalism."

Perry's words were quoted following a statement from left-biased New Yorker's Griswold, saying "The election of Donald Trump intensified certain strains of Christian nationalism. He fanned fears of pluralism with Islamophobic and anti-immigrant rhetoric. He often invoked Christianity, albeit in terms that were largely about ethnic identity rather than faith."

Though the New Yorker article does address broader religious and sociopolitical questions, Perry's provocative "ethnic dog whistle" quote caused a social media buzz.

The quote from Perry, who also co-authored "Taking America Back For God: Christian Nationalism in the United States" with fellow sociologist Andrew L. Whitehead, drew immediate critique from netizens.

Comments range from a rebuke of the assumption that "Christians" are just "white," thus implying an erasure of other ethnicities who are under the banner of the same faith to a mini-lesson about the origin and meaning of the word "Christian."

One unequivocally pointed out: "This is a terrible take as the future of Christianity actually lies in Africa and Asia. The Christian populations are growing on those two continents while they shrink in North America and Europe."

Another user remarked: "Christian' literally means follower of Christ. It's not an 'ethnic dog whistle' invented by the right, not does it have anything to do with politics, race or nationality. It's disgusting to use it as a slur against people of faith or a cudgel against your political opponents."

Others made off-hand comments about "made-up" writings while others maintain objectivity like the one who wrote: "Christianity isn't 'ethnic'. Neither is degeneracy. One cannot *rationally* demonize a whole group of people based on their skin-color or beliefs."

"Individuals are responsible for their own *actions*--not the actions of anyone else who may seem to look or think similarly," the commenter continued.

The Blaze noted that Perry retweeted the New Yorker tweet that starts with his quotation, but he hasn't replied to critics or explained his comment as of Thursday afternoon.

To be fair with the The New Yorker article and the White Christian population, author Eliza Griswold noted that "many white evangelicals reject the Christian-nationalist label." She also included remarks from Rev. Franklin Graham in defense of the state of Christianity in the U.S.

"Christian nationalism doesn't exist," Griswold claimed the evangelical leader told her, adding that according to him, it's "just another name to throw at Christians."

"The left is very good at calling people names," Graham was also quoted saying.

Other ministers, such as Bert Farias, founder of Holy Fire Ministries, are inclined to keep reminding Christians of the greater power struggles behind the scenes.