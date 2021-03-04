Bert Farias, founding minister of Holy Fire Ministries, has a sobering reminder to everyone, Christians and non-Christians alike.

Both on his blog post and on Facebook, the minister emphasized that the centrality of Christians' focus should be on God and His kingdom.

"The fight we are in brothers and sisters is not between the Democratic Party and Republican Party. It's between good and evil. It's between light and darkness," Farias wrote.

He also reminded them that as people with dual citizenships - heavenly and earthly- they could not just "be so naturally and temporally minded," but also to be "spiritually and eternally minded."

"I'm seeing too many leaders and pastors and believers in general losing the anointing of the Spirit in their lives and ministries because they are only thinking and operating in the wisdom of man," Farias said.

He, however, did not dwell on calling out unbelievers, but more on calling out Christians for what they have done during the election.

"If only more professing Christians acted like Christians at the ballot box our nation would've never reached this point of crisis," Farias said.

The crisis he's pertaining to is the "undoing" of several executive orders signed by former President Trump. Under the new administration, state-funded abortions are now easily available. As for women athletes, they're now put at a disadvantage with the inclusion of transgenders in women's sports.

Farias stressed the crucial role of Christians in every election. That is to cast their votes with Exodus 18:21 in mind.

"Moreover you shall select from all the people able men, such as fear God, men of truth, hating covetousness; and place such over them to be rulers."

By failing to do so, Christians, in a sense, became complicit to the spread of ungodly policies and ideologies that could destroy a nation.

Nonetheless, Farias urged Christians to be patient and prayerful as they wait for God's intervention.

The evangelical minister noted how both the Democrats and the Big Tech are almost becoming conspiratorial in silencing the voice of God through conscientious people. He explained that hampering free expressions from a Christian perspective empowers the antichrist spirit to dominate the world.

"It is common knowledge that social media organizations like Facebook and Twitter oppose righteous, conservative viewpoints that promote a Christian worldview. Look at what Twitter has done to conservative voices including President Donald Trump recently. The antichrist spirit is now the dominant spirit throughout America and the nations of the world with constant efforts to eliminate the true living God from the mainstream, but again their plans will backfire."

Farias also noted the terrible things that were done against the weak and the vulnerable in the society. He said that God will bring all these to light and that He'll dispense justice for them.

Still, Farias remains hopeful and certain that nothing can thwart God's plans and that all attempts will soon backfire. He added that God's Justice will prevail and that His Kingdom will advance. It's just a matter of time.

"We know their attempts will fail. Just give it some time. You and me, and all the believing ones, with God are a majority, and will always win in the end. Justice will prevail. The kingdom of God will advance."

Farias also clarified that his post is not about promoting "Christian Nationalism." It's more of a call for Christians to rally for righteousness to win over ungodliness in their nation.

"I am a Christian first, but I am an American second. I love Jesus first, but I love my country, too."

He ended his musings in his blog with an open invitation for all American Christians; a call for true repentance.

"If you are guilty, you can still repent. God will forgive you."

And on his Facebook post he said,

".. watch what the Lord will do. Be patient. Have faith in God. Put all your hope and trust in Him, but pray in the Spirit and let Him speak to you, give you revelation, and assure you of victory."