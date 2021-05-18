U.S. Senators are calling on President Biden to stop American negotiations with Iran, which is backing the Hamas attacks on Israel.

Up to 44 Republican senators have urged President Joe Biden to "unequivocally" side with Israel's right to defend itself against Hamas militant group attacks and "immediately" end negotiations with Iran, which fully supports the terrorists activities of the Hamas group. They called out the vicious attacks, saying that the Biden administration should immediately halt any talks with the Iranians.

"In light of these recent attacks by Hamas against Israel, the United States should take all steps necessary to hold Tehran accountable and under no circumstances, provide sanctions relief to Iran," dozens of senators wrote in a letter dated May 12, 2021 to President Biden, FOX News reported. They believe it was "especially important as Iran is supported the terrorist activity against the United States' closest ally in the region, Israel."

The letter also detailed how the Iranian-backed Hamas ruthlessly attacked Israel, even working out of a Gaza building that housed several international media companies. Republicans also campaigned against Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who took to Twitter to rally Palestinians to "use the tools of their disposal" to fight Israel, which he describes as a "terrorist garrison." The Hamas militant group was designated by the U.S as a terrorist organization in 1997. Iran on the other hand has been a "longtime financial and material supporter of Hamas."

Dozens of senators are worried that as the U.S. is "engaging in active negotiations with Iran and potentially providing billions of dollars in sanctions relief" to Iran, the Middle Eastern country will continue its support to the likes of the Hamas militant group and "other terrorist organizations who attack Americans and our allies."

The senators argued that the U.S. must not engage in activities that "enrich Israel's enemies" such as providing sanction relief to a "regime that seeks to destroy Israel." Instead, the Daily Wire reported that senators are calling upon the U.S. to "hold Tehran accountable and under no circumstances, provide sanctions relief to Iran," especially now that members of the Biden administration are busy negotiating with Iranian leaders in Vienna.

Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD) research fellow Andrea Stricker shared the sentiments of the dozens of senators who are calling for the Biden administration to halt negotiations with Iran. She believes that the nuclear accord in UN Security Council resolution 2231 lifts Iran's sanctions that prohibit the import and export of missiles into the country until 2023. Lifting these sanctions will further arms and weaponry to militant groups such as Hamas.

NBC News reported that on Monday afternoon, President Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Monday to "[reiterate] his firm support for Israel's right to defend itself against indiscriminate rocket attacks." This is the President's second call to the Israeli Prime Minister in two days, as he faces political pressure from Democrats who are calling for a more indignant approach to Israel and Republicans who are calling for a halt in negotiations with Iran.