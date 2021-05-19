President Joe Biden recently threatened Americans "will pay the price" if they don't get vaccinated for COVID.

Fox News reported that Biden warned on Monday during a press conference that Americans who have not been vaccinated "will ultimately 'end up paying the price'." Biden announced the decline in COVID-19 cases in the country by 81% due to the vaccination done in all 50 states prior to giving the warning.

PRES. BIDEN: "Those who are not vaccinated will end up paying the price." pic.twitter.com/qQ7cAyoYUW — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 17, 2021

"But if the unvaccinated get vaccinated, they'll protect themselves and other unvaccinated people around them. If they do not, states with low vaccination rates may see those rates go up, may see this progress, reversed. Ultimately, those who are not vaccinated will end up paying the price," Biden said.

"The vaccinated will continue to be protected against severe illnesses, but others may not be if you're not vaccinated," he stressed.

Biden explained that there is no guarantee that the decrease in the COVID cases will continue if not all will be vaccinated considering "there will be advances and setbacks," as well as, "flareups could occur."

The Blaze pointed out that netizens were divided on Biden's comments with a few siding with him while the majority disagree, stating that vaccinations would most be useful for those who have not had COVID and that his remarks would have led to his impeachment if it was former President Donald Trump who stated it.

If trump had said this, there'd have been cries for impeachment and tyranny. I'm not saying you gotta be a trump person, or a biden person. But at least recognize the hypocrisy and pavlovian conditioning the media is putting you through. — The Chad (@ChadPrim3) May 17, 2021

Netizens also pointed out that forcing people to be vaccinated is a "violation of their Constitutional rights."

One particular netizen noted how Biden’s action reminds people of a famous communist leader in Chinese history:

Thanks chairman Mao. — Edwin (@millesimal_ed) May 17, 2021

Last January, Biden released an executive order that mandated the use of COVID-19 vaccination as a travel credential. Reports say that the said vaccination passports are a "precursor" to the system of control imposed by China's Chinese Communist Party on its citizens since it will allow vaccinated Americans to be tracked by the Biden Administration.

According to the White House, the U.S. Vaccination Progress report show that 52% of American adults have already received at least one of their COVID-19 vaccine dose. There are a total of 200 million shots administered by the Biden Administration in 100 days as of April 22, 2021 since it began in January 20, the first day of Biden's seat in office as part of his American Rescue Plan.

Acting Administrator for the White House COVID-19 Response Team Andy Slavitt echoed the message of Biden during the press briefing held on Tuesday by calling on young Americans, especially those who have just graduated, to "get vaccinated."

"My message to young people, of course, is simple: 'Get vaccinated.' Whether you're a graduate, still in high school, in college, just out, or more than a little bit out, it's the most important thing you can do right now," Slavitt said before officially beginning the press briefing.

Slavitt explained that the vaccines are the "light at the end of the tunnel" of the hardships the youth has gone through the past year that included disruptions in schooling and the loss of loved ones, among others.

"For the first time since the pandemic began, COVID cases are down in all 50 states. We are winning the war on the virus, and we need you to help us finish the job," he stressed. "Getting vaccinated is something you can do to protect yourself and your family. It will help you and all of us return to a closer-to-normal life."

During the press briefing, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci, Centers for Disease Control Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, and Equity Research and Innovation Center Founding Director Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith were also present. Fauci provided "an update on the latest science" on COVID while Smith gave an update on the team's work advancement. Walensky gave an update on the pandemic in the United States.