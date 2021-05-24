The conventional storyline of "Cinderella" is getting a twist in a new musical adaption with the introduction of an LGBTQ sexless godmother.

In September, Amazon Prime will broadcast an odd new rendition of Cinderella that features a pro-LGBT agenda.

Camilla Cabello will be seen in the title role for the first time on the big screen, while actor-activist Billy Porter will play her fairy godmother, according to Entertainment Weekly (EW).

As reported by CBS News, Porter is the first male to play the character in a mainstream production of the story, and he describes it as "a classic fairytale for a new generation."

"We are presenting this character as genderless - at least that's how I'm playing it. And it's really powerful," he said, adding this "Cinderella" is going to be "a classic fairytale for a new generation."

"I think the new generation is really ready. The kids are ready. It's the grownups that are slowing stuff down," he added.

The film's writer-director, Kay Cannon, told EW that she developed the character exclusively for Porter. Cannon describes his fairy godmother role as a "supernatural being who stands for being true to oneself, and who transcends mundane human labels."

"Billy articulated the idea that magic has no gender," Cannon added.

Porter, famous for his "gender-bending" clothing at award ceremonies, earned headlines for rebuking sexism and misogyny. Porter claims that he's a victim of sexism since people still believe it's strange for a man to wear bodices and flowy skirts on the red carpet.

Why It's Disconcerting

CBN explains why many are uneasy with the dismantling of the sexes as God designed them - male and female - from a Christian standpoint. It argues that the "erasure of the binary" is a revolt against God's design. Moreover, the collapse of that framework is concerning because humanity's survival relies on it.

The Christian network further argues that Porter's involvement in "Cinderella," is part of a bigger movement to mainstream the removal of specific gender disparities. To some extent, this normalization is working.

According to a December poll, 42 % feel that "sex identification papers" should include more than just the terms "male" and "female." This transformation in culture has been going on for quite some time.

In 2014, Facebook offered a list of 60 different gender identification options for users, but withdrew the list altogether a year later, allowing users to define their gender identity as they chose.

Earlier this year, the new administration under President Joe Biden made adjustments to the official White House website with the addition of a contact form that includes a list of pronouns.

Rev. Franklin Graham criticized a similar proposal in Congress, saying that removing gender-specific pronouns and replacing them with gender-inclusive terms is like raising a fist in the Creator's face and denying God's authority.

The children's animation "The Proud Family" was recently altered by Disney to add a homosexual mixed-race couple who are the parents of a teen activist.

Pastor John MacArthur of California slammed the media for including pro-LGBT woke propaganda in children's programming, claiming that the media is producing "characters that are transgender to seduce children into accepting wickedness as normal."