Revivalist John Burton claims that the new religion of "woke" has emerged, and that the liberal left is creating its own Bible and rules for it.

"They're etching out their own commandments: Thou shalt be inclusive. If not, though shalt be canceled," he wrote on the "woke" religion in his opinion column for The Stream.

He said that the 'wokes' are attempting to build a new morality, acting like a love ministry referencing Cori Bush's 'Everything I do is rooted in love..." statement.

For context, instead of honoring moms on Mother's Day, Bush pushed a category she dubbed "birthing people." Bush said,

"Trans people give birth. Gender non-conforming people give birth. I identify as a mother, but not every person who gives birth identifies as one."

Burton pointed out that not only is the idea "delusional," but was also disrespectful to women as they are "being dehumanized, erased and canceled."

Carrying on, he said that "Lucifer's jealousy and pride led him to try to become a god himself. Likewise, the god of woke (just another manifestation of Lucifer) seeks to be worshiped as the god of true, redefined love."

He went on to say that the religion of the woke makes everyone a god by supporting whatever anyone believes in because it makes him happy and does not harm anyone.

Other Characteristics of the Woke Religion

It has its own "morality" and anybody who does not adhere to it will be severely punished.

Burton brought up the cases of Supreme Court nominees Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett, who were both attacked by the left simply because they held beliefs that would challenge the political left's.

He went on to explain that there was also a determined campaign to "demonize, decry and defund the police," as well as an attempt to remove Abraham Lincoln and George Washington from the country's history.

It cancels comedy.

Anyone may lose his job these days after one joke, Facebook post or tweet, similar to getting fired for holding conservative beliefs.

Both comedian Nicky Paris and liberal Bill Maher have expressed their frustration with it, Burton noted.

"I think it is a scary time to be a comedian because there are so many crazy people in the world," said Paris.

"We're the fun-suckers now," admitted Maher.

"No Grace, No Love," and No Forgiveness

Contrary to how it portrays itself, the woke religion is the complete antithesis of what it says. Burton says that in it, there is no forgiveness, "no grace," "no second chances," "no kindness," "no humility," and most importantly, "no love."

"The wrath of woke - not within reasonable limits - includes destroying people, their families, their livelihoods, their reputations and all they hold dear. They'll quickly unleash a spirit of fear and destruction on all who cross them. There is little love and no forgiveness here," he added.

How Christians Must Respond

Burton reminds that Christians must perceive the wickedness in society as a "spiritual situation."

He emphasized that the struggle is not "against flesh and blood," but "against principalities, powers, rulers of the darkness of this world, and spiritual wickedness in high places," citing Ephesians. 6:12.

"The false religion of woke stands against God, and against His truth and His people. This religion is our enemy," he explained. "Recall, though, Jesus' instruction to love our enemies. Our fight isn't against them but against their destructive teachings. So, we pray for them and reveal what true love actually looks like. We war for their souls, weeping, rending our hearts over their eternities. We need a holy army to arise, not to prove the left wrong but to set the captives free."