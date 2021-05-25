Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday expressed his dismay over the number of government scientists who in 2020 dismissed the Wuhan lab leak theory as one of the real origins of COVID-19. During Monday's "America's Newsroom" on FOX News, the 57-year-old ex CIA director said he was outraged when U.S. government scientists dismissed the possibility of COVID-19 stemming from a lab leak despite seeing the evidence that he saw himself.

"I made remarks over a year ago now, in early May of 2020, talking about this risk. And it was outrageous to see scientists, even government-U.S. government scientists who were denying this when they surely must have seen the same information that I had seen," Pompeo argued, as reported by Breitbart. "That includes, certainly, Dr. Fauci as well."

Following the explosive new report from the Wall Street Journal that revealed just how several Wuhan researchers fell ill with a mysterious sickness that closely resembled COVID-19 and needed medical attention, Pompeo is "convinced" that the Chinese Communist Party under General Secretary Xi Jinping is continuing to cover up what may have been a Wuhan lab leak. In fact, he says that "we for sure they covered up this virus."

Pompeo even challenged the CCP, saying that he's hopeful that they would "come forward and make a fool of" the former State Secretary just to prove him wrong. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) timeline, the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission of China first reported several cases of pneumonia-like cases in the city in the Hubei Province where a novel coronavirus was identified. It took them 12 days to publicly share the genetic sequence of COVID-19. A day later, COVID-19 was detected in Thailand, the first case recorded outside of China. In the U.S., the first case arrived a week later on January 20.

It's also worth noting that the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission itself revealed that the original hotspot where COVID-19 first started spreading was a residential area between two institutions: along Huanghelou and Ziyang streets, both within four miles of China's Biological Preparations Institute and the highly controversial Wuhan Institute of Virology.

"The Chinese Communist Party had gone completely dark," Pompeo recalled, according to the New York Post. "They wouldn't take our phone calls, they wouldn't answer our questions. We sent inquires, we couldn't get a straight answer."

The former Secretary of State believes that during the crucial time, the CCP "clearly knew they had a problem" but did not want anyone else to know about it. Their secrecy stands to this day, as Pompeo said they "know what happened here, they know who patient zero was, they know precisely when this began."

But Pompeo is not alone in calling for China to hold accountability for the global pandemic that wiped out 3.5 million lives all over the world. Several scientists led by Jamie Metzl, former National Security Council director under the Clinton administration, had taken it upon themselves to not only call for a "full and unrestricted international forensic investigation into the origins of the pandemic," but also outlined concerns they had over WHO's investigatory report, in which they found several inconsistencies, false statements, and contradictory statements.

"We need to get to the bottom of this because this could happen again," Pompeo warned.