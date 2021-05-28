A number of news outlets are reportedly trying to make Chip and Joanna Gaines look bad for donating to their relative, who is running for a seat in a school board and opposing the Critical Race Theory (CRT) teaching in schools.

To those who don't know, the Gaines couple are hosts of "Fixer Upper," a reality television show that rebuilds structures and turns shambles into luxurious places.

The Daily Wire reported that the couple donated $1,000 to Chip's sister, Shannon Braun, who is campaigning to be a member of the Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District (GCISD) board. Braun and her supporters revealed that GCISD plans to teach CRT to its students.

"I will vote down anything and everything that further promotes critical race theory in our school district and actively work to remove all critical race theory," Braun told the parents.

Allen West, chairman of the Republican Party in Texas, endorsed Braun and supported her stance against the theory.

"Shannon will push back against the racial socialist agenda and their indoctrination of students - taking a stance against critical race theory," West said.

TheMix.net noted of the media's attack on the Gaineses, describing the couple as being "smeared." The outlet criticized the move, saying that "they are being dragged through the mud over supporting a family member." It also uncovered that the pair were accused of racism and homophobia.

The MIX stated that CRT is a project of the "far left" which tackles "systemic racism," adding that the leftists used the death of George Floyd to intensify discussions on the issue. Parents trusted schools to teach their kids but in the past few years, some noticed that "extremism indoctrination [have seeped] into the curriculum." Recent reports indicate that it hasn't stopped.

Further, the outlet observed that the theory did not unite students but divide them instead, stating that reports have indicated of students "being sectioned off according to their race" and parents are concerned that the theory focuses on "gender and ethnicity rather than character."

The Daily Wire also said that according to James Lindsay, a CRT expert and New Discourses founder, the theory separates people into two groups, the "oppressed" and the "exploiters." The former are composed of folks who are of "racially 'minoritized' group," while the latter of those who belong to "racially 'privileged group'."

"Critical Race Theory begins from the assumption that racism occurs in all interactions," the expert noted.

Moreover, he pointed out that since CRT teaches that racism exists in every interaction, its proponents interpret all interactions "critically," in a manner that acknowledges racism. With this, racism would always be found in the theory "even if it has to read your mind to do it."

"Critical Race Theory, therefore, is not a continuation of the Civil Rights Movement. It is in fact a repudiation of it. To Critical Race Theorists, Martin Luther King was both wrong and naïve. White Americans can never judge blacks by the content of their character. They can only judge them, always unfavorably - consciously or unconsciously - by the color of their skin," Lindsay further stated.

Anti-Christian ideology

CRT, perpetrated by certain people from the left, has been condemned by many including parents and Christian personalities.

Author J.Lee Grady, for example, unabashedly said it directly contradicts the Christian faith. Rocker John Cooper of Skillet, on the other hand, said he saw it creep into the church beginning in 2012, causing major issues akin to a "civil war" inside the body of Christ in America.

Dr. Voddie Baucham, Dean of Theology at the African Christian University in Zambia, said Critical Race Theory is a "religious movement" complete with its own "cosmology," "liturgy," "saints," and "law." All these things, he said, make the anti-Bible ideology "appealing" to religious people even if it is not grounded on Scripture.